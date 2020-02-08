Top 10 Best Selling Cars Of January 2020 – Dzire, Alto, Seltos, i20

Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished on top ahead of Baleno and Swift and they were followed by Alto and WagonR as the brand covered the top five

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) sold a total of 1,54,123 units in the first month of the calendar year and the tally includes 1,42,250 units in the domestic market, 2,249 units in domestic OEM sales to Toyota and 9,624 units shipped abroad. The volume-based models did get off to a great start as the top five positions were occupied by them.

The Dzire compact sedan was the most sold model within the domestic range and across the passenger vehicle industry as 22,406 units were sold against 19,073 units during the same month one year ago with an encouraging Year-on-Year sales growth of 17.47 per cent. It finished on top ahead of Baleno premium B2-segment hatchback.

The largest carmaker in the country retailed a total of 20,485 Balenos in January 2020 as against 16,717 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with YoY volume increase of 22.54 per cent. It narrowly beat the Swift, which recorded 19,981 units last month as against 18,795 units in January 2019 with sales climb of 6.31 per cent.

S.No Top 10 Selling Cars In Jan (YoY) No. Of Units 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (17.47%) 22,406 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (22.54%) 20,485 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (6.31%) 19,981 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-19.03%) 18,914 5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (51.59%) 15,232 6. Kia Seltos 15,000 7. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (35.98%) 12,324 8. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (-23.06%) 10,134 9. Hyundai Grand i10 (-14.69%) 8,774 10. Hyundai Elite i20 (-30.74%) 8,137

Coming in at four was the Alto but with 19.03 per cent YoY sales decline as 18,914 units were sold last month as against 23,360 units during the same month in 2019. The Wagon R, introduced in January 2019, had been consistent last year and it started 2020 with a bang as 15,232 units were sold with 51.59 per cent sales surge.

The first non-Maruti Suzuki model in the top ten list was the Kia Seltos. The mid-size SUV went on to record its highest monthly tally in January 2020 as 15,000 units were sold. It was good enough to slot in at sixth position ahead of Maruti Suzuki’s Eeco. The minivan posted a total of 12,324 units last month with nearly 36 per cent sales growth.

The vitara Brezza saw a little over 23 per cent sales slump as 10,134 units were retailed while the Grand i10 ended up in ninth position with 8,744 units. The Elite i20, which will come under heat from Tata Altroz, wrapped up the top ten with 8,137 units.