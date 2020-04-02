Top 10 Best Selling Cars In March 2020 – Maruti Baleno On Top

Out of top 10 highest selling cars in March 2020, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Maruti Suzuki Alto took the top honours with the former clocking a sale of more than 11,000 units

The ongoing country-wide lockdown has had a pretty big negative effect on the sales of cars. With production suspended and showrooms closed down, the entire industry has pretty much come to a standstill. Anyway, our list here talks about the top 10 largest selling cars in March 2020 before the lockdown was imposed.

The highest selling car last month is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, with a total sale of 11,406 units. However, the Maruti Suzuki Alto, which comes in at the second spot, isn’t far behind with a total sale of 10,829 units.

Next, in the third spot, we have the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, with a total sale of 9,151 units in March 2020. The fourth spot goes to the Maruti Suzuki Swift, with a sale of 8,575 units in the same time period. So, basically, the first four spots goes to the house of Maruti Suzuki as we have the Kia Seltos in the fifth place.

S.No Model No. Of Units Sold 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 11,406 2. Maruti Suzuki Alto 10,829 3. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 9,151 4. Maruti Suzuki Swift 8,575 5. Kia Seltos 7,466 6. Hyundai Creta 6,706 7. Hyundai Venue 6,127 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 5,966 9. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 5,513 10. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 5,476

The C-SUV from Kia Motors India clocked a total sale of 7,466 units but not far behind, at the sixth spot, we have the Hyundai Creta with a total sale of 6,706 units. With the second-gen Creta going on sale in the second half of last month, we might see the new SUV overtaking its cousin on the sales charts in near future.

There’s another Hyundai on the seventh spot in the form of the Venue, which has been selling pretty well in spite of stiff competition from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The eighth spot has gone to the Maruti Suzuki Eeco, a bare-basic UV that has been doing well in the commercial vehicle market. It found 5,966 buyers last month.

Speaking of the Maruti offering in the sub-4-metre SUV segment, it held onto the ninth spot with a monthly sale of 5,513 units. Finally, the tenth spot has gone to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, with a total sale of 5,476 units. With the compact sedan receiving a facelift recently, it might soon start clocking better numbers on the sales charts.