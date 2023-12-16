Top 10 Best Car Launches Of 2023 – The Year In Recap

Explore the top car launches of 2023, from electric wonders to stylish SUVs, which stood out in our competitive automotive market

The year 2023 witnessed a wave of groundbreaking car launches, redefining the automotive landscape. From electric marvels to compact SUVs, each unveiling brought innovation, style, and advanced features, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

As the year comes to a close, let’s take a look at all the new vehicles that made their mark in the Indian car market.

1. Tata Nexon Facelift

Tata Nexon’s facelift in 2023 brought a refreshed look and enhanced interiors. Thanks to the update, the Nexon maintains its position as the highest-selling SUV in India. Just like the previous model, the SUV gets multiple powertrains, including petrol, diesel, and electric options.

2. Maruti Fronx

Maruti Fronx made waves with its debut, and it has been quite successful, selling 75,000 units in just seven months of launch. A budget-friendly yet stylish compact SUV, it outshone rivals, offering smart looks, great performance, and value for money.

3. Maruti Jimny

After years of waiting and anticipation, Maruti Suzuki finally launched the Jimny earlier this year. Even though it’s overpriced in India, the Jimny’s rugged design and capable off-road performance continued to attract adventure enthusiasts.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5, the costliest EV from Hyundai, is a true display of innovation, the future of the automotive world. Its retro-inspired design and powerful performance are a brilliant combo, although the cost keeps it out of bounds for the majority.

5. New Hyundai Verna

The new Hyundai Verna achieved a significant milestone; it’s the first made-in-India Hyundai car to secure a 5-star safety rating (by Global NCAP). With advanced features, a powerful turbo-petrol engine, and a futuristic design, it sets new standards in safety and style.

6. Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter is the smallest SUV by the South Korean auto giant. It stands out in the micro SUV segment with first-in-class features, like a single-pane sunroof and a factory-fitted dashcam.

7. Citroen C3 Aircross

Although not as feature-loaded as its rivals, Citroen C3 Aircross impressed with its avant-garde design, featuring a distinctive exterior and a practical interior with two seating configurations. It is the most popular Citroen vehicle in the Indian market so far.

8. Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate marked the brand’s entry into the mid-size SUV segment. Boasting a 1.5L i-VTEC engine, striking design, and Honda Sensing ADAS suite, it provided a formidable option in the competitive SUV market.

9. Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross departed from the traditional MPV look, embracing SUV aesthetics. With a strong hybrid powertrain and TNGA-C platform, it redefined the iconic Innova with a contemporary appeal.

10. MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV, based on the Wuling Air EV, stands out from the crowd with its quirky design. However, its best quality is its price – it is the most affordable electric passenger vehicle in the Indian market, mixing sustainability with affordability.