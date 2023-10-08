Top 10 7-Seaters Sep 2023 – Ertiga, Innova, XUV700, Fortuner

In September 2023, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga led the 7-seater sales charts ahead of Mahindra’s Scorpio and Bolero

Last month, Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga continued to finish on top of the seven-seater sales charts as 13,528 units were sold against 9,299 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY positive sales surge of 45 per cent. The Scorpio range retained second position as the combined volumes of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stood at 11,846 units.

Compared to the same period last year with 9,536 units, a YoY sales growth of 24 per cent was noted. The long-serving Mahindra Bolero registered 9,519 unit sales last month as against 8,108 units in September 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 17 per cent. The MUV has been around for over two decades and is due a big update in the coming years.

The Toyota Innova range comprising the Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta registered a domestic tally of 8,900 units in the month of September 2023 as against 7,282 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY sales growth of 22 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 came in fifth with a total of 8,555 units as against 6,063 units.

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In Sep 2023 Sales In Sep 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (45%) 13,528 9,299 2. Mahindra Scorpio (24%) 11,846 9,536 3. Mahindra Bolero (17%) 9,519 8,108 4. Toyota Innova (22%) 8,900 7,282 5. Mahindra XUV700 (41%) 8,555 6,063 6. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (47%) 4,511 3,061 7. Kia Carens (-17%) 4,330 5,233 8. Toyota Fortuner (-2%) 2,874 2,935 9. Hyundai Alcazar (-25%) 1,977 2,643 10. Renault Triber (-47%) 1,642 3,087

This led to a volume increase of 41 per cent. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki’s XL6 finished in the sixth position with 4,511 units as against 3,061 units with a YoY growth of 47 per cent. The Kia Carens finished in the seventh position with a total of 4,330 units as against 5,233 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 17 per cent.

The best-selling full-size SUV in the country, the Toyota Fortuner, finished in the eighth position with a total of 2,874 units as against 2,935 units with a YoY decline of 2 per cent. The next-gen Fortuner is expected to be introduced sometime next year with a host of updates inside and out.

The Hyundai Alcazar was the ninth most sold seven-seater last month as 1,977 units were sold against 2,643 units with a de-growth of 25 per cent while the Renault Triber ended up tenth with 1,642 units against 3,087 units with a YoY drop of 47 per cent.