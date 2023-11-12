Top 10 7-Seaters Oct 2023 – Ertiga, Innova, XUV700, Fortuner, Carens

In October 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sat on top of the 7-seater sales charts ahead of a trio of Mahindra models

In the month of October 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga continued to sit at the top of the seven-seater sales charts as 14,209 units were sold against 10,494 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 35 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio finished in the second position with a total of 13,578 units.

In comparison to the same period last year with 7,438 units, a YoY sales surge of 83 per cent was noted. The Mahindra Bolero MUV garnered a total of 9,647 unit sales last month as against 8,772 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY sales growth of 10 per cent while the Mahindra XUV700 was the fourth most sold seven-seater last year.

The XUV700 posted 9,297 unit sales as against 5,815 units in October 2022 with a YoY positive volume increase of 60 per cent. The combined sales of Toyota Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross stood at 8,183 units as against 3,739 units with a YoY positive volume increase of 119 per cent.

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In October 2023 Sales In October 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (35%) 14,209 10,494 2. Mahindra Scorpio (83%) 13,578 7,438 3. Mahindra Bolero (10%) 9,647 8,772 4. Mahindra XUV700 (60%) 9,297 5,815 5. Toyota Innova (119%) 8,183 3,739 6. Kia Carens (-2%) 5,355 5,479 7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (76%) 4,367 2,484 8. Toyota Fortuner (22%) 2,475 2,031 9. Renault Triber (-35%) 2,080 3,199 10. Hyundai Alcazar (-35%) 1,837 2,847

In the second half of the table, Kia India’s Carens finished in the sixth position with 5,355 units as against 5,479 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY de-growth of 2 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 finished in the seventh position with 4,367 units as against 2,484 units with a YoY sales increase of 76 per cent.

The Toyota Fortuner continued to lead the full-size SUV segment with a total of 2,475 units last month as against 2,031 units with a YoY growth of 22 per cent. The Renault Triber ended up ninth with 2,080 units as against 3,199 units in October 2022 with a YoY sales drop of 35 per cent while the Hyundai Alcazar rounded out the top ten.

The Alcazar recorded a domestic tally of 1,837 units last month as against 2,847 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY sales decline of 35 per cent.