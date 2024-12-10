Top 10 7-Seaters Nov 2024 – Ertiga, Carens, Fortuner, XUV700, Innova

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished on top of the 7-seater sales charts in November 2024 ahead of the Mahindra trio of Scorpio, XUV700 and Bolero

The Indian automotive market witnessed notable shifts in the seven-seater segment in November 2024 with several models achieving impressive year-on-year growth. Leading the pack, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registered sales of 15,150 units, marking an 18 per cent increase from 12,857 units in November 2023. Its enduring popularity highlights its value-driven appeal in the multi-purpose vehicle segment.

Mahindra’s Scorpio secured second place with 12,704 units sold, reflecting a modest 4 per cent rise compared to the previous year’s 12,185 units. The Mahindra XUV700 showed a stronger performance with sales soaring by 26 per cent to 9,100 units, up from 7,221 units last year, thanks to its expansive lineup and feature-rich appeal.

Toyota’s Innova also posted appreciable growth, climbing 14 per cent to 7,867 units from 6,910 units in November 2023. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens experienced a significant 23 per cent jump, selling 5,672 units compared to 4,620 units the previous year, reflecting its good acceptance in the MPV segment.

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In November 2024 Sales In November 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (18%) 15,150 12,857 2. Mahindra Scorpio (4%) 12,704 12,185 3. Mahindra XUV700 (26%) 9,100 7,221 4. Mahindra Bolero (2%) 7,045 9,333 5. Toyota Innova (14%) 7,867 6,910 6. Kia Carens (23%) 5,672 4,620 7. Toyota Fortuner (53%) 2,865 1,876 8. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-28%) 2,483 3,472 9. Hyundai Alcazar (12%) 2,134 1,913 10. Tata Safari (-29%) 1,563 2,207

The Toyota Fortuner saw the most dramatic surge, skyrocketing by 53 per cent to 2,865 units from 1,876 units in November 2023. This growth underscores its dominance in the full-size SUV market. On the other hand, the Hyundai Alcazar maintained steady growth with a 12 per cent increase, registering 2,134 units against last year’s 1,913.

However, not all models experienced growth. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Tata Safari faced significant declines. The XL6 saw a 28 per cent drop to 2,483 units from 3,472 units last year, while the Safari recorded a sharp 29 per cent fall, managing only 1,563 units compared to 2,207 units in November 2023.

The seven-seater segment will witness the arrival of a host of new models over the next two to three years as major players looking for a strong push. For instance, Kia is developing the facelifted Carens as well as an electric RV.