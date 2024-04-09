Top 10 7-Seaters March 2024 – Ertiga, Scorpio, Innova, Fortuner, XL6

In March 2024, Mahindra Scorpio led the top ten 7-seater sales charts ahead of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero and Toyota Innova

In March 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga slipped to the second position in the seven-seater volume charts, recording sales of 14,888 units. This signifies a substantial year-on-year growth of 72 per cent compared to the 9,028 units sold during the corresponding period last year. Surpassing the Ertiga, the Mahindra Scorpio claimed the top spot as the highest-selling seven-seater in India with 15,151 units sold.

In the corresponding period last year, the combined sales of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N reached 9,028 units, marking a year-on-year growth of 65 per cent. Holding the third position, the enduring Bolero MUV achieved a domestic tally of 10,347 units in March 2024, with a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent, compared to the 9,546 units sold in March 2023.

The combined sales of the Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross reached a total of 9,900 units, reflecting a growth of 23 per cent compared to the 8,075 units sold during the corresponding period in 2023. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV700 secured the fifth position with a total of 6,611 units sold last month, showcasing a significant year-on-year sales increase of 29 per cent, compared to the 5,107 units sold during the same period last year.

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In March 2024 Sales In March 2023 1. Mahindra Scorpio (72%) 15,151 8,788 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (65%) 14,888 9,028 3. Mahindra Bolero (8%) 10,347 9,546 4. Toyota Innova (23%) 9,900 8,075 5. Mahindra XUV700 (29%) 6,611 5,107 6. Kia Carens (-22%) 4,737 6,102 7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (157%) 4,505 1,754 8. Toyota Fortuner (17%) 3,621 3,108 9. Renault Triber (-11%) 2,247 2,538 9. Tata Safari (9%) 2,063 1,890

Kia India’s Carens secured the sixth position with 4,737 units sold, indicating a 22 per cent decline compared to the 6,102 units sold in the same period last year. Conversely, the six-seater MPV XL6 retailed through Nexa outlets, surged ahead with a remarkable 157 per cent growth, with 4,505 units sold against 1,754 units.

In the eighth position, the Toyota Fortuner recorded 3,621 units sold last month, reflecting a year-on-year sales growth of 17 per cent compared to the 3,108 units sold during the same period. Meanwhile, the recently facelifted Tata Safari secured the tenth position with 2,063 units sold, marking a sales increase of 9 per cent compared to the 1,890 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

The Renault Triber secured the ninth position with 2,247 units sold, compared to 2,538 units in the previous period, representing a year-on-year negative volume growth of 11 per cent.