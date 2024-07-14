Top 10 7-Seaters June 2024 – Ertiga, Bolero, Innova, Fortuner

In June 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga topped the 7-seater sales charts outperforming competitors like the Scorpio, Innova and Bolero

In June 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga secured the top position in the seven-seater sales charts, with 15,902 units sold, marking a significant 89 per cent year-on-year growth from 8,422 units in June 2023. The Mahindra Scorpio followed in second place, with 12,307 units sold as it maintains its consistency through the years.

In June 2023, Mahindra’s Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N combined sales reached 8,648 units, reflecting a 42 per cent increase. The Bolero, securing the fourth spot, sold 7,365 units in June 2024, a 15 per cent decline from 8,686 units sold in the same month the previous year.

The Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross recorded a domestic total of 9,412 units sold, an increase of 13 per cent from the 8,361 units sold in June 2023. The Mahindra XUV700 placed fifth with 5,928 units sold last month, marking a 10 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 5,391 units sold during the same period the previous year.

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In June 2024 Sales In June 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (89%) 15,902 8,422 2. Mahindra Scorpio (42%) 12,307 8,648 3. Toyota Innova (13%) 9,412 8,361 4. Mahindra Bolero (-15%) 7,365 8,686 5. Mahindra XUV700 (10%) 5,928 5,391 6. Kia Carens (-36%) 5,154 8,047 7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (16%) 3,323 2,856 8. Toyota Fortuner (-13%) 2,675 3,086 9. Renault Triber (-20%) 1,800 2,257 10. Tata Safari (-16%) 1,394 1,663

The Kia Carens took the sixth position with 5,154 units sold, a 36 per cent drop from 8,047 units sold during the same period last year. The refreshed version of the Carens is expected to launch next year both in India and overseas while the upcoming electric RV may as well be based on the Carens. Further down the rankings, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 achieved a 16 per cent year-on-year rise, selling 3,323 units compared to 2,856 in June 2023.

The Toyota Fortuner sold 2,675 units last month, down from 3,086 units in the same period the previous year, marking a 13 per cent year-on-year decrease. The Tata Safari took the tenth spot with 1,394 units sold, a 16 per cent drop from the 1,663 units sold during the corresponding period last year. The electric version of its sibling, the Harrier, will arrive in early 2025.

The Renault Triber ended up ninth with 1,800 units sold last month as against 2,257 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales de-growth of 20 per cent.