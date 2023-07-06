Top 10 7-Seaters June 2023 – Bolero, Innova, Carens, Fortuner, XUV700

In June 2023, Mahindra Bolero recorded a total of 8,686 units as against 7,884 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 10 per cent

In the month of June 2023, Mahindra & Mahindra finished on top of the seven-seater sales charts courtesy of the Bolero MPV. It posted a domestic tally of 8,686 units last month as against 7,884 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY positive volume increase of 10 per cent. It finished ahead of its sibling, the Scorpio, and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The Mahindra Scorpio recorded a total of 8,648 units in June 2023 as against 4,131 units with a massive YoY sales growth of 109 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the third most sold seven-seater in the country last month as 8,422 units were sold against 10,423 units in June 2022 with a YoY negative sales growth of 19 per cent.

The combined sales of Toyota Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta stood at 8,361 units last month as against 6,795 units in June 2022 with a YoY positive sales increase of 23 per cent. The Kia Carens garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 8,047 units as against 7,895 units with a YoY volume growth of 2 per cent.

Top 7-Seaters (YoY) June 2023 Sales June 2022 Sales 1. Mahindra Bolero (10%) 8,686 7,884 2. Mahindra Scorpio (109%) 8,648 4,131 3. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-19%) 8,422 10,423 4. Toyota Innova (23%) 8,361 6,795 5. Kia Carens (2%) 8,047 7,895 6. Mahindra XUV700 (-10%) 5,391 6,022 7. Toyota Fortuner (-2%) 3,086 3,133 8. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-14%) 2,856 3,336 9. Renault Triber (-33%) 2,257 3,346 10. Hyundai Alcazar (7%) 2,119 1,986

In the second half of the table, Mahindra’s XUV700 finished in the sixth position with a total of 5,391 units as against 6,022 units with a YoY volume de-growth of 10 per cent. Toyota Fortuner full-size SUV posted 3,086 units against 3,133 units with a YoY sales decline of 2 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Renault Triber and Hyundai Alcazar covered the remaining positions.

The Maruti Suzki XL6 three-row MPV finished in the eighth position with a total of 2,856 units against 3,336 units with a YoY decline of 14 per cent. The Renault Triber garnered a total of 2,257 units last month as against 3,346 units with a YoY decline of 33 per cent. Hyundai’s Alcazar posted 2,119 units against 1,986 units with a growth of 7 per cent.

The three-row UV space has the potential to grow further in India as new models are waiting in the pipeline.