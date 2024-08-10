Top 10 7-Seaters July 2024 – Ertiga, Scorpio, Innova, Carens, Fortuner

In July 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continued to top the 7-seater sales table ahead of Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Innova and Mahindra XUV700

In the month of July 2024, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga posted a domestic tally of 15,701 unit sales as against 14,352 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume increase of 9 per cent. The Scorpio was the second most sold seven-seater in the country as 12,237 units were recorded against 10,522 units with a YoY growth of 16 per cent.

The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been well received by customers since their market launch and their supplies have improved in recent months. The combined sales of Toyota Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta stood at 9,912 units as against 8,935 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 11 per cent.

The Mahindra XUV700 continued to sit fourth with a total of 7,769 units as against 6,176 units with a YoY growth of 26 per cent. The brand expanded the XUV700’s range with the inclusion of a six-seater variant earlier this year and a special edition also joined the lineup. The Mahindra Bolero workhorse has been one of the consistent selling models in India for a long time.

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In July 2024 Sales In July 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (9%) 15,701 14,352 2. Mahindra Scorpio (16%) 12,237 10,522 3. Toyota Innova (11%) 9,912 8,935 4. Mahindra XUV700 (26%) 7,769 6,176 5. Mahindra Bolero (-22%) 6,930 8,921 6. Kia Carens (-5%) 5,679 6,002 7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-32%) 2,923 4,320 8. Toyota Fortuner (-24%) 2,380 3,129 9. Tata Safari (25%) 2,109 1,687 10. Renault Triber (-19%) 1,457 1,802

The MUV recorded 6,930 units as against 8,921 units in July 2023 with a YoY sales decline of 22 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Kia Carens MPV finished in the sixth position with 5,679 unit sales as against 6,002 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 5 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 came in at seventh with 2,923 units as against 4,320 units with a YoY sales de-growth 32 per cent. The Toyota Fortuner finished in the eighth position with 2,380 unit sales as against 3,129 units with a YoY drop of 24 per cent.

The Tata Safari posted a total of 2,109 unit sales as against 1,687 units with a YoY volume increase of 25 per cent. The Renault Triber managed a total of 1,457 units as against 1,802 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 19 per cent.