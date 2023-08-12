Top 10 7-Seaters July 2023 – Ertiga, Scorpio, Innova, Carens, Bolero

In July 2023, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga retained the top position in the 7-seater sales charts as 14,352 units were sold with a YoY volume surge of 48 per cent

In the month of July 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga finished on top of the seven-seater sales charts as a domestic tally of 14,352 units were garnered as against 9,694 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume increase of 48 per cent. The combined sales of Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stood at 10,522 units last month.

In comparison to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 3,803 units, a YoY sales increase of 177 per cent was noted. The Toyota Innova range came in at third as the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross combined to register a total of 8,935 units last month as against 6,900 units in July 2022 with a YoY sales growth of 29 per cent.

The Mahindra Bolero MUV came in at fourth as 8,921 units were registered as against 7,917 units in July 2022 with a YoY positive volume increase of 13 per cent. The Bolero range will be expanded with the addition of the Bolero Neo Plus next month. It is essentially the facelifted version of the TUV300 Plus.

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In July 2023 Sales In July 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (48%) 14,352 9,694 2. Mahindra Scorpio (177%) 10,522 3,803 3. Toyota Innova (29%) 8,935 6,900 4. Mahindra Bolero (13%) 8,921 7,917 5. Mahindra XUV700 (-2%) 6,176 6,277 6. Kia Carens 6,002 5,978 7. Toyota Fortuner (4%) 3,129 3,000 8. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (12%) 4,320 3,870 9. Renault Triber (-44%) 1,802 3,202 10. Hyundai Alcazar (-50%) 1,443 2,888

As for Toyota, the Rumion MPV will be introduced in the coming weeks and is nothing but the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Back to the table, the Mahindra XUV700 finished in the fifth position with a total of 6,176 units as against 6,277 units in July 2022 with a YoY negative volume increase of 2 per cent in India.

In the second half of the table, Kia’s Carens came in at sixth with a domestic total of 6,002 units as against 5,978 units with a near-flat growth. The Toyota Fortuner full-size SUV came in at seventh with 3,129 unit sales as against 3,000 units with a YoY growth of 4 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 finished eighth ahead of Renault Triber and Hyundai Alcazar.

The Triber garnered 1,802 units while the Alcazar posted a total of 1,443 units.