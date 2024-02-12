Top 10 7-Seaters Jan 2024 – Ertiga, Innova, XUV700, Fortuner, XL6

In January 2024, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished on top of the seven-seater sales charts ahead of Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero and Toyota Innova

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished on top of the seven-seater volume charts in the month of January 2024 as 14,632 units were sold against 9,750 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 50 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio was the second most sold seven-seater in India last month and was the most sold midsize SUV as well.

The combined sales of Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N stood at 14,293 units as against 8,715 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 64 per cent. The Bolero MUV finished in the third position with a domestic tally of 9,964 units as against 8,574 units in January 2023 with a YoY growth of 16 per cent.

The Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross combined to register a total of 9,400 unit sales last month as against 1,427 units with a massive YoY surge of 559 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 came in at fifth with a total of 7,206 units as against 5,787 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 25 per cent.

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In Jan 2024 Sales In Jan 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (50%) 14,632 9,750 2. Mahindra Scorpio (64%) 14,293 8,715 3. Mahindra Bolero (16%) 9,964 8,574 4. Toyota Innova (559%) 9,400 1,427 5. Mahindra XUV700 (25%) 7,206 5,787 6. Kia Carens (-26%) 5.848 7,900 7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (69%) 4,363 2,582 8. Toyota Fortuner (-13%) 3,213 3,698 9. Tata Safari (180%) 2,893 1,032 10. Hyundai Alcazar (19%) 1,827 1,537

In the second half of the table, Kia India’s Carens finished in the sixth position with 5,848 units as against 7,900 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 26 per cent. The six-seater MPV XL6, sold through Nexa outlets, is based on the Ertiga and it posted a huge growth of 69 per cent as 4,363 units were recorded against 2,582 units.

The Toyota Fortuner finished in the eighth position with 3,213 units last month as against 3,698 units with a YoY sales drop of 13 per cent. The Tata Safari received a facelift only a few months ago and its Dark Edition will be launched soon. The three-row midsize SUV finished ninth with 2,893 units against 1,032 units.

This led to a YoY sales surge of 180 per cent. The Hyundai Alcazar finished ahead of MG Hector to round out the top ten as 1,827 units were sold against 1,537 units with a YoY growth of 19 per cent.