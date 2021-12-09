Top 10 7-Seaters In Nov 2021 – Ertiga, Innova, Scorpio, Bolero, XUV700

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished on top of the seven-seater sales charts with a total of 8,752 units in the month of November 2021

In the month of November 2021, Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga sat on top of the three-row sales charts as 8,752 units were sold against 9,557 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume de-growth of 8 per cent. The MPV has long been the leader in the seven-seater space in the Indian market and last month was no different.

Moving up the ladder, Toyota’s Innova Crysta finished in the second position with 6,300 unit sales last month as against 2,192 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a massive YoY sales increase of 187 per cent. With seven-seaters coming in different body types, we have models representing different segments in this particular list.

For instance, the Mahindra Bolero, a MUV, was the third most sold seven-seater model in the country in the month of November 2021. The Bolero garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 5,442 units as against 6,055 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 10 per cent and Mahindra had three models within the top ten.

Top 10 7 Seaters (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-8%) 8,752 9,557 2. Toyota Innova (187%) 6,300 2,192 3. Mahindra Bolero (-10%) 5,442 6,055 4. Mahindra Scorpio (-10%) 3,370 3,725 5. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-3%) 3,280 3,388 6. Mahindra XUV700 3,207 – 7. Hyundai Alcazar 2,453 – 8. Renault Triber (-62%) 1,843 4,809 9. Toyota Fortuner (181%) 1,844 656 10. Tata Safari 1,424 –

The Mahindra Scorpio finished in the fourth position with 3,370 units as against 3,725 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume decline of 10 per cent. An all-new generation Scorpio is in the works and is expected to go on sale in the early stages of 2022 with a redesigned exterior and a thoroughly overhauled interior.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is offered only with a six-seater configuration and it posted 3,280 unit sales as against 3,388 units in November 2020 with a YoY de-growth of 3 per cent. In the second half of the table, Mahindra XUV700 posted 3,207 units to finish sixth and is available in both five- and seven-seater configurations in India.

The Hyundai Alcazar made its market debut only earlier this year and it has been well received amongst customers. It registered 2,453 units while Renault Triber, Toyota Fortuner and Tata Safari finished in eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.