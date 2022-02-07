Top 10 7-Seaters In Jan 2022 – Ertiga, Bolero, Alcazar, Innova, Fortuner

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continued to be the most sold seven-seater in India in the month of January 2022 as 11,847 units were sold against 9,565 units with a YoY growth of 23.8 per cent

In the first month of the new calendar year, Maruti Suzuki had the Ertiga finish on top of the seven-seater sales charts as 11,847 units were sold as against 9,565 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY volume growth of 23.8 per cent. The Ertiga and its more premium sibling, the XL6, are expected to get minor updates this calendar year.

The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the second position with 4,119 unit sales. The XUV700 can be had in five- and seven-seater configurations and is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. The bookings for the XUV700 have crossed the one lakh mark already.

Mahindra has delivered more than 16,000 units of the XUV700 so far in India and its waiting period stretches to 84 weeks for the top-spec variant. The long-serving Mahindra Bolero finished in the third position with 3,506 units as against 7,567 units in January 2021 with negative YoY volume growth of 53.6 per cent.

Top 10 7 Seaters (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (23.8%) 11,847 9,565 2. Mahindra XUV700 4,119 – 3. Mahindra Bolero (-53.6%) 3,506 7,567 4. Hyundai Alcazar 3,168 – 5. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-1%) 3,085 3,119 6. Mahindra Scorpio (-25.8%) 3,026 4,083 7. Renault Triber (-33.3%) 2,722 4,082 8. Toyota Innova (-38.2%) 2,433 3,939 9. Tata Safari 1,563 – 10. Toyota Fortuner (-30.6%) 811 1,169

The Bolero will also get a midlife facelift in the coming months. The Hyundai Alcazar slotted in at fourth with 3,168 units ahead of Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Mahindra Scorpio. The XL6 recorded 3,085 unit sales last month against 3,119 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume decline of 1 per cent.

The Mahindra Scorpio will get its major update in its nearly two-decade lifespan around mid-2022. It posted 3,026 units last month as against 4,083 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 25.8 per cent. The Renault Triber ended up seventh with 2,722 units as against 4,082 units with a YoY de-growth of 33.3 per cent. The Toyota Innova Crysta slotted in at eighth with 2,433 units as against 3,939 units in January 2021 with a YoY decline of 38.2 per cent while the Tata Safari and Toyota Fortuner full-sized SUV covered the remaining two places.