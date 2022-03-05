Top 10 7 Seaters In Feb 2022 – Ertiga, Bolero, Carens, Innova, XUV700

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the most sold seven-seater in India in the month of February 2022 as 11,649 units were recorded against 9,774 units with a YoY growth of 19%

In the second month of the new calendar year, Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga finished on top of the seven-seater sales charts as 11,649 units were sold against 9,774 units during the same period in 2020 with a healthy YoY volume increase of 19 per cent. The Bolero endured a massive growth of 128 per cent and it was the most sold Mahindra model last month.

The MUV posted a cumulative domestic tally of 11,045 unit sales as against 4,843 units during the same period last year. The Kia Carens came in at third with a total of 5,109 units in its first month. It is sold in six- and seven-seater configurations and comes with three engine and three transmission choices. At the announcement of price, Kia said that the Carens’ bookings had crossed the 19,000 mark.

The South Korean auto major has commenced its third shift at its Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh to reduce the waiting period of its models recently. The Carens is expected to make a strong impact in the coming months as its price range of Rs. 8.99 lakh to Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) is highly appealing for a large band of customers.

Top 10 7 Seaters (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (19%) 11,649 9,774 2. Mahindra Bolero (128%) 11,045 4,843 3. Kia Carens 5,109 – 4. Toyota Innova (-28.2%) 4,318 6,018 5. Mahindra XUV700 4,138 – 6. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (9.4%) 3,304 3,020 7. Mahindra Scorpio (-26%) 2,610 3,532 8. Hyundai Alcazar 2,516 – 9. Renault Triber (-32.5%) 2,397 3,553 10. Tata Safari (12.4%) 1,919 1,707

The Toyota Innova Crysta slotted in at fourth with 4,318 units as against 6,018 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of just over 28 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra had the XUV700 as the fifth most sold seven-seater in the month of February 2022 as 4,138 units were recorded in India.

In the second half of the table, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 finished in the sixth position with 3,304 unit sales as against 3,020 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 9.4 per cent while the Mahindra Scorpio came in at seventh with 2,610 units as against 3,532 units with a YoY volume decline of 26 per cent.

The second generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be launched in India by the middle of this year with an assortment of changes inside and out and it will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. The Hyundai Alcazar finished in the eighth position with 2,516 units last month.

The last two positions were covered by Renault Triber and Tata Safari as the former posted 2,397 units against 3,553 units with a YoY drop of 32.5 per cent. The latter recorded 1,919 units last month as against 1,707 units with a YoY sales growth of 12.4 per cent.