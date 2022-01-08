Maruti Suzuki Ertiga headed the seven-seater sales charts in December 2021 with 11,840 units against 9,177 units during the same period last year

The final month of the Calendar Year 2021 saw Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga continue to finish on top of the seven-seater sales charts as it posted 11,840 units against 9,177 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 29 per cent. The Mahindra Bolero was the second most sold seven-seater in India last month.

The long-serving nameplate has been a consistent seller for the homegrown SUV specialist and is due a facelift soon. The MUV garnered a domestic tally of 5,314 units last month as against 5,053 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 5 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 finished in the third position.

The XL6 is a more premium version of the Ertiga and is sold only with a six-seater configuration. It managed to record a total of 4,090 units in the month of December 2021 as against 3,088 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume jump of 32.4 per cent. Both the Ertiga and XL6 are expected to get facelifts this year.

Top 10 7 Seaters (YoY) December 2021 Sales December 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (29%) 11,840 9,177 2. Mahindra Bolero (5%) 5,314 5,053 3. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (32.4%) 4,090 3,088 4. Toyota Innova (44.3%) 3,989 2,764 5. Mahindra XUV700 3,980 – 6. Renault Triber (-41.6%) 2,901 4,971 7. Toyota Fortuner (212.8%) 1,827 584 8. Mahindra Scorpio (-48.5%) 1,757 3,417 7. Tata Safari 1,481 – 10. Hyundai Alcazar 1,002 –

The MPV space will certainly get interesting in 2022 as Kia Carens will be launched on January 14 and it will go up against Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta and others. It will be offered in three engine options and will have plenty in common with the Seltos midsize SUV.

The Toyota Innova Crysta finished in the fourth position with 3,989 units against 2,764 in December 2020 with a YoY growth of 44.3 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 slotted in at fifth with a total of 3,980 units while the Renault Triber ended up a place behind with 2,901 units as against 4,971 units during the same period in 2020 with a de-growth of 41.6 per cent.

The Toyota Fortuner was the seventh most sold seven-seater in India last month with 1,827 units while the Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar rounded out the top ten.