Top 10 7-Seaters February 2024 – Ertiga, Bolero, Innova, XUV700

By
Surendhar M
-
innova hycross-10
Pic Source: Basavraj Kalyanshetti

In February 2024, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished on top of the 7-seater sales table ahead of Scorpio, Bolero, Innova and XUV700 in India

In February 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga claimed the top spot in the seven-seater volume charts, with sales totaling 15,519 units. This figure represents a huge year-on-year growth of 140%, compared to the 6,472 units sold during the same period last year. Following closely behind, the Mahindra Scorpio emerged as the second most sold seven-seater in India last month.

During the same period, the combined sales of Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N reached 15,051 units, compared to 6,950 units sold during the corresponding period twelve months ago, marking a substantial year-on-year growth of 117%. Securing the third position, the long-serving Bolero MUV recorded a domestic tally of 10,113 units in February 2024 as a modest year-on-year growth of 3% was achieved, compared to the 9,782 units sold in February 2023.

The Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross combined to achieve a total of 8,481 unit sales, marking a significant year-on-year growth of 103%, compared to the 4,169 units sold during the corresponding period in 2023. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV700 secured the fifth position with a total of 6,546 units sold last month with a notable year-on-year sales increase of 45%, compared to the 4,505 units sold during the same period last year.

kia carens -1-11

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In Feb 2024 Sales In Feb 2023
1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (140%) 15,519 6,472
2. Mahindra Scorpio (117%) 15,051 6,950
3. Mahindra Bolero (3%) 10,113 9,782
4. Toyota Innova (103%) 8,481 4,169
5. Mahindra XUV700 (45%) 6,546 4,505
6. Kia Carens (-23%) 4,832 6,248
7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (94%) 4,093 2,108
8. Toyota Fortuner (-1%) 3,395 3,426
9. Tata Safari (112%) 2,648 1,252
10. Renault Triber (-28%) 2,205 3,056

In the latter half of the rankings, Kia India’s Carens held the sixth position with 4,832 units sold, marking a 23% decline compared to the 6,248 units sold in the same period last year. Conversely, the six-seater MPV XL6, retailed through Nexa outlets, surged ahead with a 94% growth as 4,093 units were sold against 2,108 units.

In the eighth position, the Toyota Fortuner recorded 3,395 units sold last month with marginal year-on-year sales drop of 1% compared to the 3,426 units sold during the same period. The recently facelifted Tata Safari secured the ninth position, with 2,648 units sold – a significant year-on-year sales increase of 112%, compared to the 1,252 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Renault Triber_
Renault Triber

Last but not the least, the Renault Triber finished in the tenth position as 2,205 units were sold against 3,056 units with a YoY negative volume growth of 28%.