Top 10 7-Seaters February 2024 – Ertiga, Bolero, Innova, XUV700

In February 2024, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished on top of the 7-seater sales table ahead of Scorpio, Bolero, Innova and XUV700 in India

In February 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga claimed the top spot in the seven-seater volume charts, with sales totaling 15,519 units. This figure represents a huge year-on-year growth of 140%, compared to the 6,472 units sold during the same period last year. Following closely behind, the Mahindra Scorpio emerged as the second most sold seven-seater in India last month.

During the same period, the combined sales of Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N reached 15,051 units, compared to 6,950 units sold during the corresponding period twelve months ago, marking a substantial year-on-year growth of 117%. Securing the third position, the long-serving Bolero MUV recorded a domestic tally of 10,113 units in February 2024 as a modest year-on-year growth of 3% was achieved, compared to the 9,782 units sold in February 2023.

The Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross combined to achieve a total of 8,481 unit sales, marking a significant year-on-year growth of 103%, compared to the 4,169 units sold during the corresponding period in 2023. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV700 secured the fifth position with a total of 6,546 units sold last month with a notable year-on-year sales increase of 45%, compared to the 4,505 units sold during the same period last year.

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In Feb 2024 Sales In Feb 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (140%) 15,519 6,472 2. Mahindra Scorpio (117%) 15,051 6,950 3. Mahindra Bolero (3%) 10,113 9,782 4. Toyota Innova (103%) 8,481 4,169 5. Mahindra XUV700 (45%) 6,546 4,505 6. Kia Carens (-23%) 4,832 6,248 7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (94%) 4,093 2,108 8. Toyota Fortuner (-1%) 3,395 3,426 9. Tata Safari (112%) 2,648 1,252 10. Renault Triber (-28%) 2,205 3,056

In the latter half of the rankings, Kia India’s Carens held the sixth position with 4,832 units sold, marking a 23% decline compared to the 6,248 units sold in the same period last year. Conversely, the six-seater MPV XL6, retailed through Nexa outlets, surged ahead with a 94% growth as 4,093 units were sold against 2,108 units.

In the eighth position, the Toyota Fortuner recorded 3,395 units sold last month with marginal year-on-year sales drop of 1% compared to the 3,426 units sold during the same period. The recently facelifted Tata Safari secured the ninth position, with 2,648 units sold – a significant year-on-year sales increase of 112%, compared to the 1,252 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Last but not the least, the Renault Triber finished in the tenth position as 2,205 units were sold against 3,056 units with a YoY negative volume growth of 28%.