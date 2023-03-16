Top 10 7-Seaters Feb 2023 – Bolero, Innova, Scorpio, Fortuner

Mahindra Bolero was the most sold seven-seater in the month of February 2023 as it finished ahead of Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In the month of February 2023, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Bolero finished on top of the seven-seater sales charts as a total of 9,782 units were sold against 11,045 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative growth of 11 per cent. The Bolero climbed up the rankings last month to finish on top ahead of Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The Scorpio garnered a domestic tally of 6,950 unit sales last month as against 2,610 units in Feb 2022 with a YoY positive volume growth of 166 per cent. The arrival of the new generation Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic has really helped in upping the sales numbers over the last few months as the range posted the highest growth within the top ten.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished in the third position with a total of 6,472 units as against 11,649 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY negative volume growth of 44 per cent. Kia India’s Carens slotted in at fourth with 6,248 units against 5,109 units with a YoY sales increase of 22 per cent.

Top 7-Seaters February 2023 Sales February 2022 Sales 1. Mahindra Bolero (-11%) 9,782 11,045 2. Mahindra Scorpio (166%) 6,950 2,610 3. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-44%) 6,472 11,649 4. Kia Carens (22%) 6,248 5,109 5. Mahindra XUV700 (9%) 4,505 4,138 6. Toyota Innova Crysta (-3%) 4,169 4,318 7. Toyota Fortuner (85%) 3,426 1,848 8. Renault Triber (27%) 3,056 2,397 9. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-36%) 2,108 3,304 10. Hyundai Alcazar (-38%) 1,559 2,516

The Mahindra XUV700 was the fifth most sold seven-seater in India as a domestic tally of 4,505 units were registered against 4,138 units with a YoY growth of 9 per cent. In the second half of the table, Toyota’s Innova range recorded 4,169 units against 4,318 units in February 2022 with a YoY sales decline of 3 per cent.

The Fortuner full-size SUV finished in the seventh position with 3,426 units against 1,848 units with a YoY sales jump of 85 per cent. Renault India’s Triber ended up eighth with a total of 3,056 units against 2,397 units with a YoY volume increase of 27 per cent.

The Hyundai Alcazar three-row midsize SUV rounded out the top ten with a total of 1,559 units against 2,516 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales de-growth of 38 per cent in India.