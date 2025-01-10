Top 10 7-Seaters December 2024 – Ertiga, Innova, Bolero, Carens, Fortuner

In the table for the top 10 7-seaters in December 2024, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continued to reign on top ahead of Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova

The December 2024 year-end sales data highlights the performance of the top 10 seven-seater vehicles in the Indian market. These models, ranging from MPVs to SUVs, demonstrate varied growth trends, with some posting appreciable year-on-year gains while others faced significant declines.

Leading the pack is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which saw a 24 per cent increase in sales, recording 16,056 units compared to 12,975 units in December 2023. Second on the list is the Mahindra Scorpio, which continued its steady sales momentum with 12,195 units sold, marking a 7 per cent YoY growth. Meanwhile, the Toyota Innova range registered a notable 24 per cent growth with 9,700 units sold.

Known for its premium appeal and reliability, the Innova continues to dominate the premium MPV segment, especially among families and fleet operators. The Mahindra XUV700 emerged as one of the biggest winners, posting a 25 per cent YoY increase with sales rising to 7,337 units.

Also Read: Top 10 Cars Sold In 2024 – Punch, Creta, WagonR, Swift, Scorpio

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In Dec 2024 Sales In Dec 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (24%) 16,056 12,975 2. Mahindra Scorpio (7%) 12,195 11,355 3. Toyota Innova (24%) 9,700 7,832 4. Mahindra XUV700 (25%) 7,337 5,881 5. Mahindra Bolero (-26%) 5,921 7,995 6. Kia Carens (2%) 2,626 2,563 7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (12%) 2,487 2,226 8. Toyota Fortuner (-29%) 2,206 3,104 9. Tata Safari (-34%) 1,385 2,103 10. Hyundai Alcazar (41%) 1,342 954

In contrast, the long-serving Mahindra Bolero faced a steep decline of 26 per cent with sales dropping to 5,921 units from 7,995 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago.

Other noteworthy performers include the Kia Carens which posted a modest 2 per cent growth with 2,626 units sold and the Maruti Suzuki XL6 which saw a 12 per cent increase to 2,487 units. However, SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and Tata Safari struggled with sales declining by 29 per cent and 34 per cent respectively.

Also Read: India’s Top 4 Car Brands Posted Highest Ever Yearly Sales In 2024

The Hyundai Alcazar, on the other hand, experienced an impressive 41 per cent growth, with sales rising to 1,342 units from 954 units a year earlier courtesy of the arrival of a big update a few months ago. This diverse sales performance underlines the dynamic nature of the seven-seater market in India with shifting consumer preferences and competitive pricing playing pivotal roles in shaping the segment.