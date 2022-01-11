Top 10 7-Seaters Cars In 2021 – Ertiga, Bolero, Innova, Alcazar, Triber

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished on top of the seven-seater sales charts in 2021 while three new three-row midsize SUVs featured in the top ten

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had the Ertiga finish at the top of the seven-seater sales charts in the Calendar Year 2021 as 1,14,408 units were sold against 80,677 units during the January to December period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 41.8 per cent. The seven-seater MPV was the only seven-seater to post above the one lakh mark.

The long-serving Mahindra Bolero finished in the second position and was rewarded for its consistency. The MUV is expected to get a mild facelift soon in India while an all-new generation could arrive in the future. The Bolero has been around for more than two decades and it has been well received in the rural and suburban parts of the country.

It garnered a total of 65,313 units in 2021 as against 53,137 units with a YoY sales increase of 24.7 per cent. The Toyota Innova Crysta garnered a total of 55,250 units last year against 34,078 units in 2020 with a YoY volume jump of 62 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 was the fourth most sold seven-seater in India in CY 2021.

Top 10 7 Seaters cars 2021 Sales 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (41.8%) 1,14,408 80,677 2. Mahindra Bolero (24.7%) 65,313 53,137 3. Toyota Innova (62%) 55,250 34,078 4. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (69.7%) 39,902 23,508 5. Mahindra Scorpio (18%) 36,945 31,240 6. Renault Triber (-15.7%) 32,766 38,906 7. Hyundai Alcazar 17,708 – 8. Mahindra XUV700 11,964 – 9. Toyota Fortuner (18.9%) 10,945 9,204 10. Tata Safari 10,358 –

The XL6 is nothing but the more premium version of the Ertiga with exterior changes and a middle-row captain seating arrangement and is retailed exclusively through Nexa premium dealerships. Both the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga and XL6 are expected to get facelifts sometime this year. The XL6 posted 39,902 units against 23,508 units in 2020.

This led to a YoY sales increase of close to 70 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio finished fifth with 36,945 units as against 31,240 units with a YoY sales growth of 18 per cent. The new generation Scorpio is expected to go on sale in the coming months and it will have a raft of updates inside and out with a more premium features list.

In the second half of the table, the Renault Triber finished in the sixth position with 32,766 units against 38,906 units in 2020 with a YoY decline of 15.7 per cent. Three of the remaining four places were occupied by new entrants and all belong to the same three-row midsize SUV segment as Hyundai Alcazar stood seventh ahead of XUV700 with Tata Safari tenth. The Toyota Fortuner slotted in at ninth with 10,945 units and an 18.9 per cent YoY sales jump.