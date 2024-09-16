Top 10 7-Seaters August 2024 – Ertiga, XUV700, Scorpio, Innova, Safari

In August 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga maintained its position as the top-selling 7-seater in India, surpassing popular models like the Scorpio, Innova and XUV700

In August 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga achieved impressive sales, recording 18,580 units, a significant increase from 12,315 units in August 2023, reflecting a 51% year-on-year growth. The Mahindra Scorpio secured the second spot among seven-seaters, with 13,787 units sold, compared to 9,898 units in the same period last year, marking a 39% year-on-year sales growth. Both models demonstrated strong demand in the competitive 7-seater segment.

The Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have garnered positive responses from customers since their launch, with supply levels improving in recent months. In August 2024, the combined sales of the Toyota Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta reached 9,687 units, up from 8,666 units in the same period last year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 12%.

The Mahindra XUV700 secured the fourth spot in August 2024 with 9,007 units sold, marking a 38% year-on-year increase compared to 6,512 units during the same period last year. Earlier this year, Mahindra expanded the XUV700 lineup with the introduction of a six-seater variant and a special edition model. Meanwhile, the Mahindra Bolero, known for its rugged reliability, continues to be one of the consistently best-selling vehicles in its segment.

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In August 2024 Sales In August 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (51%) 18,580 12,315 2. Mahindra Scorpio (39%) 13,787 9,898 3. Toyota Innova (12%) 9,687 8,666 4. Mahindra XUV700 (38%) 9,007 6,512 5. Mahindra Bolero (-29%) 6,494 9,092 6. Kia Carens (35%) 5,881 4,359 7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-35%) 2,740 4,184 8. Toyota Fortuner (-17%) 2,338 2,825 9. Tata Safari (91%) 1,951 1,019 10. Renault Triber (-17%) 1,514 1,821

The Mahindra Bolero registered 6,494 unit sales in August 2024, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 29% compared to 9,092 units sold in the same month last year. On the other hand, the Kia Carens MPV secured the sixth position in the 7-seater sales chart, with 5,881 units sold, marking a 35% year-on-year growth from 4,359 units in August 2023.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 secured the seventh spot in August 2024 with 2,740 units sold, marking a 35% year-on-year sales decline compared to 4,184 units in the same period last year. In the eighth position, the Toyota Fortuner recorded 2,338 unit sales, reflecting a 17% drop from the 2,825 units sold in August 2023.

The Tata Safari registered 1,951 unit sales in August 2024, showcasing a significant year-on-year volume growth of 91% compared to 1,019 units during the same period last year. Meanwhile, the Renault Triber saw a decline, with 1,514 units sold versus 1,821 units in August 2023, resulting in a 17% drop in sales year-on-year.