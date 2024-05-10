Top 10 7-Seaters April 2024 – Ertiga, Bolero, Innova, Fortuner, Safari

In April 2024, the Mahindra Scorpio topped the charts in the top ten 7-seater sales, surpassing the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero and Toyota Innova

In April 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished in the second position in the seven-seater volume charts, registering sales of 13,544 units amidst marking a significant year-on-year growth of 145 per cent compared to the 5,532 units sold during the corresponding period last year. The Mahindra Scorpio secured the top spot as the highest-selling seven-seater in India with 14,807 units sold.

During the period in 2023, the combined sales of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N totalled 9,617 units, indicating a year-on-year growth of 54 per cent. Holding the third position, the Bolero achieved a domestic tally of 9,537 units in April 2024, with a year-on-year growth of 5 per cent compared to the 9,054 units sold previously.

The Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross amounted to 7,103 units, indicating a growth of 47 per cent compared to the 4,837 units sold during the corresponding period in 2023. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV700 secured the fifth position with a total of 6,134 units sold last month, demonstrating a noteworthy year-on-year sales increase of 29 per cent, as against 4,757 units during the same period last year.

Top 10 7-Seaters (YoY) Sales In April 2024 Sales In April 2023 1. Mahindra Scorpio (54%) 14,807 9,617 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (145%) 13,544 5,532 3. Mahindra Bolero (5%) 9,537 9,054 4. Toyota Innova (47%) 7,103 4,837 5. Mahindra XUV700 (29%) 6,134 4,757 6. Kia Carens (-13%) 5,328 6,107 7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (23%) 3,509 2,860 8. Toyota Fortuner (-10%) 2,325 2,578 9. Tata Safari (-15%) 1,716 2,029 10. Renault Triber (-20%) 1,671 2,079

Kia Carens came in at sixth with 5,328 units representing a 13 per cent decline compared to the 6,107 units sold in the same period last year. Moving down the order, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 posted a 23 per cent YoY growth with 3,509 units sold against 2,860 units in April 2023.

The Toyota Fortuner garnered 2,325 units sold last month as against 2,578 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a year-on-year sales decline of 10 per cent. The Tata Safari ended up ninth with 1,716 units sold, marking a sales drop of 15 per cent compared to the 2,029 units sold in the same period in 2023.

The Renault Triber rounded out the top ten in the final place with 1,671 unit sales, compared to 2,079 units during the same period in 2023, representing a year-on-year negative volume growth of 20 per cent.