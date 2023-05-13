Top 10 7-Seaters April 2023 – Bolero, Innova, Carens, Fortuner, Triber

In April 2023, Mahindra Scorpio finished on top of the three-row sales charts as it finished ahead of Bolero and Carens

In the month of April 2023, Mahindra & Mahindra had the Scorpio finish on top of the three-row sales charts as 9,617 units were sold against 2,712 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 255 per cent. The Bolero MUV came in second as it recorded 9,054 unit sales last month against 7,686 units.

This led to a YoY positive volume increase of 18 per cent. The Bolero has been a consistent seller for nearly two decades and is expected to get a brand new generation in the near future. The Kia Carens finished in the third position with a domestic tally of 6,107 units as against 5,754 units in April 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 6 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished in the fourth position as the Carens beat it to become the most sold MPV in India. The Ertiga garnered a total of 5,532 units as against 14,889 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 63 per cent. The Toyota Innova and Innova Hycross combined to record a total of 4,837 units.

Top 7-Seaters (YoY) April 2023 Sales April 2022 Sales 1. Mahindra Scorpio (255%) 9,617 2,712 2. Mahindra Bolero (18%) 9,054 7,686 3. Kia Carens (6%) 6,107 5,754 4. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-63%) 5,532 14,889 5. Toyota Innova (-24%) 4,837 6,351 6. Mahindra XUV700 (6%) 4,757 4,494 7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-34%) 2,860 4,366 8. Toyota Fortuner (27%) 2,578 2,022 9. Renault Triber (-29%) 2,079 2,910 10. Hyundai Alcazar (-16%) 2,037 2,422

In comparison to the same period last year with 6,351 units, a YoY sales decline of 24 per cent was noted. In the second half of the table, the Mahindra XUV700 finished in the sixth position with a total of 4,757 unit sales as against 4,494 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales growth of 6 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 came in at seventh with a total of 2,860 units against 4,366 units with a YoY drop of 34 per cent. The Toyota Fortuner full-size SUV posted 2,578 units last month as against 2,022 units with a YoY growth of 27 per cent. The Renault Triber and Hyundai Alcazar covered the remaining two positions.

The Triber managed a total of 2,079 units against 2,910 units with a YoY drop of 29 per cent while the Alcazar recorded 2,037 units against 2,422 units with a sales decline of 16 per cent. The Tata Safari finished outside of the top ten with a total of 2,029 units.