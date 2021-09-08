Top 10 7-Seater Cars In August 2021 – Ertiga, Innova, Triber, Fortuner

Maruti Suzuki had Eeco and Ertiga cover the first two positions as the former saw an increase in sales of 17 per cent in August 2021

While the reception for MPVs has certainly seen a positive momentum, the seven-seaters based on the mid-size SUVs are all the rage amongst family-based customers. Here we have compiled the top ten most sold seven-seater passenger cars for the month of August 2021 to give you a clear idea of how things stand domestically.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco took over the proceedings from Omni and it has been relishing the opportunity ever since. It posted 10,000 unit sales as against 9,115 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 17 per cent. The best-selling MPV in the country, the Ertiga, finished second but with a big drop in volume numbers.

The Ertiga posted a cumulative domestic tally of 6,251 units as against 9,302 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with negative volume growth of 33 per cent. Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s garnered a total of 5,755 units as against 2,943 units in August 2020 with a YoY positive sales jump of 96 per cent as it beat the Renault Triber and Hyundai Alcazar.

Top 10 7 Seater Cars (YoY) Sales In Aug 2021 Sales In August 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (17%) 10,666 9,115 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-33%) 6,251 9,302 3. Toyota Innova (96%) 5,755 2,943 4. Renault Triber 3,912 3,906 5. Hyundai Alcazar 3,468 – 6. Mahindra Bolero (-41%) 3,218 5,487 7. Mahindra Scorpio (-22%) 2,606 3,327 8. Toyota Fortuner (226%) 2,387 733 9. Ford Endeavour (46%) 928 637 10. Mahindra XUV500 (-58%) 383 919

The Triber is one of the most affordable seven-seaters money can buy and its entry-level nature has appealed to a whole bunch of customers across the country. It garnered 3,912 unit sales last month against 3,906 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with almost flat growth. The Alcazar managed to record 3,468 units for the fifth position.

In the second part of the table, the Mahindra Bolero recorded 3,218 unit sales as against 5,487 units during the same period in 2020 with a negative sales growth of 41 per cent while its Scorpio sibling features in the seventh place with 2,606 units against 3,327 units. This led to a 22 per cent negative volume increase.

The Toyota Fortuner full-sized SUV was positioned eighth with 2,387 units against 733 units in August 2020 with 226 per cent growth. Its main rival, the Ford Endeavour, finished ninth with 928 units against 637 units during the same period last year with a 46 per cent jump in volumes and the Mahindra XUV500 rounded out the top ten.