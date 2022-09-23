Top 10 2Wheelers Launching Soon – RE, Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Kawasaki

From the entry-level space to the premium segments, two-wheeler brands will target launching new motorcycles and scooters in the coming months

Brands such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj Auto, TVS, Kawasaki and others are looking to bring in new motorcycles and scooters during this festive season and here we bring you a rundown of what is about to come:

1. Updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V:

The TVS Apache RTR 150 4V is already a packed motorcycle but a recent spy shot with a larger exhaust system suggests that an updated version could be on its way with perhaps more performance while sticking by the upcoming emission standards. However, no massive upgrades are likely on the visual and feature front.

2. Bajaj Pulsar N150:

Bajaj Auto has rapidly been expanding its new tubular frame that debuted in the Pulsar N250 and F250. Following the recently launched N160, the N150 is expected to arrive in the coming weeks boasting a similar design as its quarter-litre siblings while having a new 150 cc engine derived from N160’s motor.

3. Kawasaki W175:

The entry-level W series motorcycle, the W175 is expected to launch on September 25, 2022 in India. While Kawasaki has already revealed that it will be a W series model, it has not uncovered its identity of it and bringing in W250 could make a lot of sense instead of the W175 in our opinion. If it’s the W175, it will take on Royal Enfield Hunter and TVS Ronin in terms of pricing.

4. Honda Entry-Level Bike:

Honda is widely reported to bring in an all-new 100 cc motorcycle to take on Hero Splendor soon and it will be part of the three upcoming two-wheelers confirmed by the brand. It will be priced highly affordably to target volume-based consumers while having high fuel economy.

5. Hero Vida Electric Scooter:

Hero’s EV-only sub-brand Vida was announced in a grand event a few months ago and its first electric scooter will be revealed on October 7, 2022. It will more likely be equipped with a hub motor instead of the mid-mounted motor showcased previously on a prototype and it could carry affordable pricing of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) to target TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. The brand will also launch Maestro Xoom 110 as we exclusively revealed.

6. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

The new generation Bullet 350 has been spotted testing several times on public roads in its near-production guise and upon arrival, it will likely become the most affordable offering from the brand as it could sit below the Hunter 350. It will use the same hardware as the Classic 350 as the double cradle chassis and the 349 cc OHC engine will be utilised.

7. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650:

Royal Enfield is believed to unveil the Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. It will be based on the existing 650 Twins platform. The Super Meteor 650 will become the flagship cruiser upon its debut and it will come with features such as upside-down front forks (first for RE).

8. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650:

The Shotgun 650 is said to debut alongside the Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA show or RE could use Ride Mania to showcase one or more new products but the official details are not out yet. The Shotgun 650 is the production version of the SG650 concept showcased at last year’s EICMA show and it will be powered by the familiar 648 cc parallel twin.

9. Updated Hero Xpulse 200T:

The updated Xpulse 200T is expected to launch in the coming weeks and it could feature the 4V version of the 200 cc engine. It will also get visual revisions such as a new fly screen, grab rail and belly pan, etc. It will be positioned below the existing Xpulse 200 4V.

10. Honda New 125 cc Scooter:

Part of Honda’s upcoming range of two-wheelers will also likely include a 125 cc scooter. It could take on TVS Ntorq 125 and Suzuki Avenis 125 in the competitive space.