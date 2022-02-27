10 Highest-Selling 250cc-500cc Motorcycles In India In January 2022

In the 250cc to 500cc category, Royal Enfield leads on the January 2022 sales chart, followed distantly by Bajaj and Honda

In January 2022, Royal Enfield continued to be the most popular two-wheeler brand in the 250cc and above market space in India. The Classic 350 takes the lead on last month’s 250cc-500cc sales chart once again, with 26,775 units sold, although its sales have dropped by over 34 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis.

RE Meteor 350 and Bullet Standard 350 stand at the second and third positions, with 8,460 and 7,354 units sold, respectively. Bajaj Pulsar 220 and Pulsar 250 (F250 and N250) had a combined sales figure of 6,012 units. Together, they take the fourth spot on the sales chart.

Royal Enfield Himalayan grabs the fifth position, with 3,248 units sold in January 2022, registering a humongous sales growth compared to the same month last year. Honda CB350 range – H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS – achieved a combined sales figure of 3,212 units, thus grabbing the sixth spot.

Next on the chart is another RE motorcycle – Bullet Electra 350 – of which 2,651 units were sold last month. KTM’s 250cc pair, namely 250 Duke and 250 Adventure, had sold a combined total of 1,223 units this January, putting them together at the eighth spot.

Yamaha FZ25 and FZ-S25 together take the ninth position on the chart, with a combined sales figure of 998 units. At the tenth position, we have Bajaj Dominar 400, of which 717 units were sold last month in our market.

Model January 2022 January 2021 1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (-34.49%) 26,775 40,872 2. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (+66.77%) 8,460 5,073 3. Royal Enfield Bullet STD 350 (-36.44%) 7,354 11,570 4. Bajaj Pulsar 220, Pulsar N250, and Pulsar F250 (-4.72%) 6,012 6,310 5. Royal Enfield Himalayan (9,452.94%) 3,248 34 6. Honda H’ness CB350, CB350 RS (-9.34) 3,212 3,543 7. Royal Enfield Electra 350 (-51.19%) 2,651 5,431 8. KTM 250 Duke, 250 Adventure (118.39%) 1,223 560 9. Yamaha FZ25, FZ-S25 (+527.67%) 998 159 10. Bajaj Dominar 400 (+7.01) 717 670

Overall, the 250cc to 500cc motorcycle segment had underwhelming sales, but we expect these numbers to rise as the year progresses. However, with rising fuel prices, people may be tempted to move away from premium mid- to high-capacity motorcycles; we’ll just have to wait and watch the market trend.