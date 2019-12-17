Top 10 2-Wheelers Of Nov 2019 – Hero Splendor Beats Honda Activa

Hero Splendor managed to beat Honda Activa and became the most sold two-wheeler in November 2019 with 2,23,289 units

The domestic two-wheeler industry is going through a rough patch since the beginning of this calendar year and the sales numbers have been on the downward curve more often than not. In November 2019, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor finished on top of the overall two-wheeler standings with a total of 2,23,289 units.

Compared to the same month in 2018, the difference was only marginal as the entry-level commuter got the better of Honda Activa once again by posting just over 11,000 units in addition. The top-selling scooter in the country did see a noticeable fall last month on YoY basis as 2,12,164 units were retailed against 2,18,212 units.

The HF Deluxe slotted in at third position with a domestic tally of 1,59,544 units as against 1,68,839 units during the corresponding month last year with a deficit of 9,295 units. Honda’s CB Shine is another consistent performer bringing in volumes for the Japanese manufacturer and it finished ahead of Pulsar in the fourth position with 75,144 units.

Top 10 Two-Wheelers November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales Hero Splendor 2,23,289 2,25,536 Honda Activa 2,12,164 2,18,212 Hero HF Deluxe 1,59,544 1,68,839 Honda CB Shine 75,144 74,590 Bajaj Pulsar 68,268 74,396 TVS XL 100 57,550 70,803 Bajaj Platina 53,015 69,579 Suzuki Access 125 49,128 69,391 Bajaj CT100 44,808 63,416 Hero Glamour 43,370 62,555

The highly popular Pulsar series ended up fifth with 68,268 units last month. Bajaj is preparing to launch its BSVI compliant motorcycles along with the Husqvarna brand and the electric Chetak in the early stages of 2020. Furthermore, the BSVI KTM bikes are also expected to launch in the coming weeks.

TVS Motor Company is enjoying a monopoly success in the moped segment for several years courtesy of the XL range and last month 57,550 units were retailed for the sixth position. Bajaj Auto’s Platina and CT100 commuters sandwiched the Suzuki Access 125 in seventh and ninth places respectively.

Just as other two-wheelers in the top ten, the Platina could not register positive sales growth in November 2019. It recorded 53,015 units while the CT100 garnered a total of 44,808 units. The Access 125 has played an integral role in Suzuki posting good volume numbers this year and it managed 49,128 units last month. The Glamour rounded out the top ten with 43,370 units.