Top 10 2-Wheelers June 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter, Ola S1

In June 2024, the Hero Splendor led two-wheeler sales in India, followed by the Honda Activa and Shine. Here are the top 10 two-wheelers for the month

Two-wheelers remain highly popular in India, experiencing significant year-over-year growth of 31.71 per cent from June 2023 to June 2024. This continued rise highlights the increasing demand for two-wheeler purchases in India. Hero Splendor posted 3,05,586 units in June 2024 against 2,38,340 units with a YoY sales growth of 28.21 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor finish at the top of the sales charts in June 2024 as 3,05,586 units were recorded against 2,38,340 units during the same period last year with a positive YoY volume growth of 28.21 per cent. The Honda Activa finished in the second position with 2,33,376 unit sales last month against 1,30,830 units in June 2023. This led to a remarkable YoY sales increase of 78.38 per cent.

The gap between Splendor and Activa grew to well over 70,000 units last month. The Honda Shine was the third most-sold two-wheeler in the country last month, as 1,39,587 units were registered against 99,254 units in June 2023, with a YoY positive sales growth of 40.64 per cent.

Rank Model (YoY%) Sales (June 2024) Sales (June 2023) 1 Hero Splendor (28.21%) 3,05,586 2,38,340 2 Honda Activa (78.38%) 2,33,376 1,30,830 3 Honda Shine(40.64%) 1,39,587 99,254 4 Bajaj Pulsar (3.63%) 1,11,101 1,07,208 5 Hero HF Deluxe (0.75%) 89,941 89,275 6 TVS Jupiter (12.21%) 72,100 64,252 7 Suzuki Access (32.12%) 52,192 39,503 8 TVS XL100 (17.10%) 40,397 34,499 9 TVS Apache (32.12%) 37,162 28,127 10 Ola S1 (EV) (107.57%) 36,723 17,692

The Bajaj Pulsar finished in the fourth position with 1,11,101 unit sales in June 2024 against 1,07,208 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago, with a YoY sales growth of 3.63 per cent. The Hero HF Deluxe finished in the fifth position with 89,941 units against 89,275 units with a minimal YoY sales growth of 0.75 per cent.

The popular TVS Jupiter scooter finished in the sixth position with 72,100 units against 64,252 units, with a solid YoY surge of 12.21 per cent. The Suzuki Access scooter finished in the seventh position with 52,192 units against 39,503 units, with a robust YoY growth of 32.12 per cent.

In the second half of the table, the TVS XL100 moped grew 17.10 per cent, with 40,397 units sold against 34,499 units in June 2023. The sporty TVS Apache saw significant growth, with 37,162 units sold against 28,127 units, marking a YoY increase of 32.12 per cent. Notably, the Ola S1 electric scooter demonstrated an impressive growth of 107.57 per cent, with sales increasing to 36,723 units in June 2023 from 17,692 units. It is the only electric two-wheeler to rank among the top 10.