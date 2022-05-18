Top 10 2-Wheelers April 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Access, Classic

Hero Splendor posted 2,34,085 units in the month of April 2022 against 1,93,508 units with a YoY sales growth of 20.9 per cent

Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor finish at the top of the sales charts in the month of April 2022 as 2,34,085 units were recorded against 1,93,508 units during the same period last year with a positive YoY volume growth of 20.9 per cent. The Honda Active finished in the second position with 1,63,357 unit sales last month against 1,09,678 units.

This led to a healthy YoY sales increase of close to 49 per cent. The gap between Splendor and Activa grew to well over 70,000 units last month. The Honda CB Shine was the third most sold two-wheeler in the country last month as 1,05,413 units were registered against 79,416 units in April 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 32.7 per cent.

The Hero HF Deluxe finished in the fourth position with 1,00,601 unit sales in April 2022 against 71,294 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales growth of just over 41 per cent. The popular TVS Jupiter scooter finished in the fifth position with 60,957 units against 25,570 units with a massive YoY surge of 138.3 per cent.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) April 2022 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (20.9%) 2,34,085 1,93,508 2. Honda Activa (48.9%) 1,63,357 1,09,678 3. Honda CB Shine (32.7%) 1,05,413 79,416 4. Hero HF Deluxe (41.1%) 1,00,601 71,294 5. TVS Jupiter (138.3%) 60,957 25,570 6. Bajaj Pulsar (-30.8%) 46,040 66,586 7. Bajaj Platina (10.8%) 39,316 35,467 8. TVS XL100 (49.2%) 38,780 25,977 9. Suzuki Access (-38.2%) 32,932 53,285 10. RE Classic (39.8%) 32,575 23,298

The addition of the all-new 125 cc variant late last year could have helped in adding more units to the monthly tally. In the second half of the table, the Bajaj Pulsar finished in the sixth position with 46,040 units against 66,586 units in April 2021 with a YoY negative growth of 30.8 per cent. The Bajaj Platina finished in the seventh position last month.

The entry-level commuter motorcycle recorded 39,316 unit sales against 35,467 units in April 2021 with a YoY volume growth of 10.8 per cent. The TVS XL100 is uniquely positioned in the domestic market by being a moped. Catering to the utility needs, the XL100 registered 38,780 unit sales against 25,977 units in April 2021.

In comparison, a YoY sales increase of 49.2 per cent was seen while the Suzuki Access 125 ended up ninth with 32,932 units against 53,285 units with a YoY drop of 38.2 per cent. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 posted 32,575 units against 23,298 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 39.8 per cent.