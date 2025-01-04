Toll Overcharging on KMP Expressway: A Burden on Commuters with Excessive Deductions

Travelers report excessive toll deductions and lack of transparency at exit points, highlighting the need for immediate system reforms on the KMP Expressway, Haryana

The KMP Expressway in Haryana, a critical road link for commuters, has become a hub for a toll scam that is outrageously overcharging innocent travelers. Numerous reports and first-hand experiences reveal how motorists are being fleeced through an underhanded toll collection system.

One of the most glaring issues is that nearly all entry points on the expressway are unmanned, giving the deceptive appearance of non-operational tolls. This setup misleads drivers into thinking their passage is uncharged and sometimes they pass the entry point in speed; however, in our case, we crossed the entry point slowly to allow the FASTag system to read their tags properly. However, the shocking reality comes to light at the exit points, where boom barriers are operational. To compound the problem, the screens at these exit points only display the vehicle number and omit any information about the toll amount deducted.

Our recent experience at the Pataudi entry point and Manesar exit point vividly illustrates the fraudulent practice. Traveling just 10 minutes between these two points, we expected a basic toll charge of Rs. 20. However, to our astonishment, a whopping Rs. 175 was deducted—the maximum fare for a full trip from Kundli to Manesar. The reverse journey was similarly problematic, with a deduction of Rs. 155 despite video documentation proving the short travel distance and low entry speed. When we lodged a dispute with our FASTag issuer, IDFC Bank, our refund request was declined.

Video link: https://www.instagram.com/haryana_gaurav/reel/DEVN7mcT6EV/

Initially, we considered this to be a one-off system error. But after sharing our experience on social media, a flood of responses painted a far graver picture. Hundreds of users detailed similar incidents of overcharging, reinforcing the systematic nature of this toll scam.

This highway is managed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), a government body. It is appalling that a state-run entity is presiding over a system that blatantly exploits the common man. FASTag, designed to promote cashless toll payments and reduce human error, is being weaponized against commuters. Many users feel trapped, with dispute mechanisms offering little to no relief.

The authorities must address this rampant corruption. An immediate overhaul of the toll collection system, transparent display of deductions at entry and exit points, and effective resolution mechanisms are necessary to restore public trust. Until then, travelers on the KMP Expressway will remain victims of an organized financial heist that tarnishes Haryana’s infrastructure development efforts.