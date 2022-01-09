Tithum Bodykit For Maruti Suzuki Swift Will Set Your Heart Racing

Check out this customised Suzuki Swift (Maruti Swift), which is wearing an aftermarket bodykit by Thailand-based Tithum

Tithum is a well-known manufacturer of car parts, accessories, and bodykits. This Thailand-based brand has some extremely attractive car bodykits on offer, including for budget cars like Suzuki Swift (or Maruti Swift, as we know it in India). We recently laid eyes on Tithum’s kit for Swift, and the design had us smitten right from the first look.

This Swift bodykit is available as a set of three parts – front bumper, rear bumper, and side skirts. The front bumper features a new bumper cover, chrome highlights around the front grille and on the lip spoiler, and additional LED DRLs. The side skirts are sporty, body-coloured units that look extremely sharp.

The rear bumper consists of dual chrome exhaust tips, trapezoidal in shape, along with a sporty rear skirt. The changes aren’t too much or too drastic, but they still manage to elevate the athletic styling of the hatchback. This aftermarket Maruti Swift bodykit is available in India, via Hyderabad-based Elegant Car Designers.

In the Indian market, Maruti Swift is available with just one engine option – a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. This powerplant generates a maximum power of 90 PS and a peak torque of 113 Nm, and is available with a choice between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

First introduced in India back in 2005, Maruti Swift has always been one of the most popular cars in the Indian market, and for good reason. It is compact, lightweight, and powered by a peppy yet frugal engine. The hatchback has always offered good performance, brilliant handling, and great fuel economy.

Previously, a diesel engine option was also available on Swift, but it was discontinued in 2020 when the BS6 emission norms were put into effect. Maruti Swift is currently in its third generation, which was introduced in India in 2018 and updated in 2020.

It should be noted that the fourth-generation version of Swift is already in development, and it is expected to have its global debut this year. The next-gen hatchback will make its way to the Indian market as well, likely a few months after its international unveiling. The new model is expected to have sharper styling, better cabin space, and more powerful mild-hybrid tech.