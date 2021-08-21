Tigor EV & HBX Will Be The Next Big Launches From Tata Motors

Tata Motors has two vehicles in the pipeline for the Indian market – Tigor EV and HBX micro-SUV – which are expected to launch before the year ends

Tata Motors has been enjoying strong sales success in the Indian market in recent times. This year, the manufacturer has launched the new-generation Safari and facelifted Tiago NRG in our market so far, while also adding a new engine option to the Altroz. Apart from that, the homegrown carmaker has two other models lined up for launch, expected to go on sale soon.

Tata Motors officially unveiled its second passenger electric car in India, the Tigor EV, a few days back. Bookings for the electric sedan have already commenced, and launch is expected to happen soon. The electric Tigor is expected to be priced significantly higher than the petrol-powered model, but will be more affordable than the Nexon EV.

Powering the Tigor EV is a 26-kWh Li-ion battery pack, which sends power to a single electric motor mounted on the front axle. This powertrain is rated at peak power of 55 kW (74.78 PS) and a maximum torque of 170 Nm, good enough to touch 60 kmph from a standstill in just 5.7 seconds. The driving range has not been revealed by the manufacturer yet.

The second upcoming Tata vehicle is a micro-SUV, codenamed HBX. Test models of Tata HBX have been spotted multiple times in production-spec avatar, with varying levels of camouflage. The exterior design of this forthcoming vehicle will follow the brand’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy, with a bold front fascia and Harrier-inspired vertically split headlamps.

The features on offer on the HBX will likely include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function), push-button start/stop, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), all power windows, automatic climate control, cruise control, etc. Underpinning the HBX would be Tata’s ALFA platform, on which the Altroz is also based.

The Tata micro-SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, with 86 PS and 113 Nm on tap. Transmission options will probably include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. We expect the HBX to launch in the Indian market around Diwali time, with a starting price of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Its competitors here would be the Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and the upcoming Hyundai Casper.