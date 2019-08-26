Three Stunning Yamaha XSR 155 Custom Bikes Revealed

The scrambler, flat tracker and cafe racer custom versions of the Yamaha XSR 155 have distinctive appeal of their own

Yamaha has created a lot of buzz with its newly launched XSR 155 in Thailand and its possible arrival in countries like India has been widely speculated as well. In just a while after its debut, Yamaha has displayed three custom motorcycles based on the sport heritage model.

The Yamaha XSR 155 Café Racer gets a restyled tank, newly-made seat, lowly positioned handlebars, minimalistic fairing, a brushed aluminium colour scheme and alloy wheels from the highly popular MT-15 in black and chrome finish. The one significant mechanical change over the other custom bikes is that it gets a petal disc setup.

The Yamaha XSR Scrambler, on the other hand, adorns distinctively short mudguard, upswept exhaust system, dual-purpose tyres, silver-finished fuel tank with sporty graphics, blacked-out elements and engine sump guard. The XSR flat tracker styled custom motorcycle comes with the iconic yellow, white and black livery of Kenny Roberts.

It has bare minimum bodywork complementing the style with a flat handlebar, spoked wheels, competition number plate and motocross seat setup. No mechanical changes have been implemented as it continues to use the 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine from YZF-R15 V3.0 and it produces a maximum power output of 19.3 horsepower and 14.7 Nm of peak torque.

It is mated to a six-speed transmission with slipper clutch. In Thailand, the standard XSR 155 is priced lower than the R15 V3 and MT-15 and it is the most affordable Sport Heritage motorcycle available there. Based on the Deltabox frame, the Yamaha XSR 155 comes equipped with inverted forks up front and monoshock suspension at the rear.

The stopping duties are handled by Brembo callipers. The custom trio won’t enter production, however, the regular XSR 155 could be introduced locally. It has several commonalities with the R15 V3 and MT-15 that are manufactured domestically and is expected to create a niche segment on its own.