Three Motorcycles To Likely Launch In India In November 2021

Here, we have detailed three motorcycles that are expected to go on sale in the Indian market next month, i.e., in November 2021

The two-wheeler space in the Indian automobile market has seen a lot of action this year, and before the end of 2021, a few more motorcycles are expected to launch in our country. KTM’s highly anticipated RC390 is in the pipeline, along with one bike each from Ducati and Kawasaki, all of which are speculated to launch here this November.

KTM recently launched the new-generation RC125 and RC200 in India. The new models feature major design changes over the previous model, along with a new chassis and updated equipment list. The new-gen KTM RC390 is yet to go on sale in our market, and we expect its launch to happen very soon.

The next-gen RC390 will be mostly similar to the RC200, but it will get a few better features, like a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Other than that, the motorcycle is expected to offer a slipper & assist clutch, bi-directional quickshifter, etc. The 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (43.5 PS/37 Nm) will remain completely unchanged, and will continue to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Earlier this year, Ducati unveiled the MY2022 Hypermotard 950 internationally, and the motorcycle is slated to launch in India this November. Powering the bike is a 937cc Testastretta twin-cylinder engine, which generates a peak power of 114 PS and a maximum torque of 96 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox.

Hypermotard 950 has plenty of features onboard, like a TFT instrument cluster, electronic riding aids, LED lighting, and even a USB charging socket. The top-spec ‘SP’ variant also gets premium Ohlins suspension and Marchesini wheels.

Kawasaki Z650 RS also had its global debut this year, and as per speculations, the motorcycle will launch in the Indian market before the end of this year, likely in November. The bike has already been spied in India, undergoing road testing.

The Z650 RS is a retro-style roadster, which will be a rival to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, but with a more premium price tag. It is powered by a 649cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, the same as Ninja 650/Z650. This powerplant belts out 68 PS and 64 Nm, and comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.