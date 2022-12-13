Three Big Toyota Launches You Should Wait For In 2023 In India

Toyota will launch the Innova Hycross sometime next month in India and it could be followed by the updated Innova Crysta and the YTB-based crossover

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) unveiled the Innova Hycross on November 25 in India following its global debut four days earlier in Indonesia. The new generation premium MPV has already been the talk of the town considering the popularity of the nameplate and the changes it brings in, and you can watch our detailed drive review along with the mileage test here.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be sold in a total of five variants namely G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O) and is expected to be more premium than the Innova Crysta. The hybridised MPV will be available in seven- and eight-seater configurations and it will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta, which will be back in 2023 in its updated avatar.

The updated Innova Crysta could gain a CNG variant as well. The Japanese auto major has also confirmed that the bookings for the diesel variant will also reopen across dealerships and it will certainly help in offering a wide Innova portfolio pertaining to different sets of customers. The Innova Hycross’ G and GX trims will be retailed with a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine capable of 172 hp.

The VX, ZX and ZX(O) trims will only be sold with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack to form a strong hybrid system. The former will be paired with a CVT transmission while the latter will get an e-CVT. The Innova Hycross is expected to be priced between Rs. 22 lakh and Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Besides having a new design inspired by Toyota’s global SUVs, the Innova Hycross is packed with premium features such as a floating touchscreen infotainment system, dual-pane sunroof, Ottoman function for the middle row captain seats, wireless charging facility, six airbags, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of ADAS features, electric tailgate, and so on.

While the prices of the Innova Hycross will be announced in January 2023 and the updated Innova Crysta will likely follow in the coming months, Toyota could also introduce Maruti Suzuki YTB-based compact crossover in the second half of next year. It will likely fill the space of the now-defunct Urban Cruiser taking design inspiration from the Yaris Cross.