This Wood Carved 2020 Land Cruiser Prado Is A Fabulous Piece Of Art

This YouTuber previously carved out scale models of Bugatti Chiron, Ford F-150 Raptor, 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser V8, Lexus LX 570 etc from wooden blocks

Carving wood into sculptures is truly an art, but this person seems to be taking it to the next level. In videos uploaded on his YouTube channel, the anonymous person, better known by his YouTube handle ‘Woodworking Art’, can be seen carving scale models of actual cars out of wood blocks.

In his most recent video, this ‘woodsmith’ has carved out a 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado scale model to absolute perfection. The car has working doors, a tailgate, a hood that opens, an engine bay with an engine, tyres with treads on them, even pneumatic struts. The attention to detail is outstanding, depicting his unmatched level of skill and craftsmanship.

It does not here. This Vietnamese craftsman has also built the SUV’s chassis, axles, and a suspension system using springs. The icing on the cake is the small details like the outside rear view mirrors, the roof rails, the Toyota emblems and other badging. Previously, he has also carved out other vehicles like the Ford F-150 Raptor, 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser V8, Bugatti Chiron, Lexus LX 570, etc.

At the heart of the Japan-spec 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is a 2.8-litre turbocharged oil burner that belts out 177 PS of maximum power, along with a massive 450 Nm of peak torque. Also on offer is a 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 163 PS power and 246 Nm torque. However, Toyota does offer a range of different powertrains options with the Land Cruiser Prado in other markets.

The Japanese carmaker did retail the Land Cruiser and the Land Cruiser Prado SUVs in the Indian market, but discreetly discontinued both the SUVs in the beginning of this year due to low demand and high costs of upgrading the cars to comply with the latest emission norms. As of now, Toyota Kirloskar Motor offers six vehicles in India that include the Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry and the Vellfire.