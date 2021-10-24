This Tata Punch Off-Road SUV Is One Of The Wildest Concepts Ever!

Check out this hardcore off-road SUV concept, based on the recently-launched Tata Punch, created by Bimble Designs

Tata Motors launched the Punch micro-SUV in India a little while back, at a starting price of Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The vehicle looks handsome, is quite spacious, and has a lot of impressive features on offer. Tata Punch is capable of handling mild off-roading trails as well, thanks to good ground clearance and a punchy engine, but heavy-duty off-roading is beyond it.

We recently came across a digitally-rendered Tata Punch concept, which was beautifully transformed into a hardcore off-roader. Created by Bimble Designs, this digital model features a plethora of changes over the stock car. At the front, we see a new off-road bumper, with integrated bull bars and numerous auxiliary lights on it. The main headlamps have been reworked as well, featuring additional LED DRLs.

The vehicle has been raised a few inches, thanks to the new suspension and massive tyres. The artist has also added rock sliders and a roof carrier (with even more auxiliary lights mounted up front). We also see a partial roll-cage here, with bars covering the tailgate and rear passenger doors. A spare wheel has been mounted at the rear, while on each of the side bars, we see an integrated ladder.

The digital model also sports a beautiful body wrap – black and blue with camouflage pattern. The front windshield gets a ‘Tata Motors’ Decal at the top, and a large ‘Punch’ decal adorns the sides of the micro-SUV. This is perhaps one of the most impressive digitally modified cars we’ve seen to date!

A stock Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This motor belts out 86 PS and 113 Nm, which is decent for a city car. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, both of which send power to the front wheels.

According to speculations, Tata Punch could get a CNG powertrain option soon, which would be great for people who want to keep their running costs low. Apart from that, Tata is also expected to launch an electric version of this micro-SUV in the near future (Punch EV), likely following the Altroz EV.