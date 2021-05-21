This Suzuki Hayabusa Replica Is Bajaj Pulsar 220 Underneath

Check out this beautiful-looking, custom-built Suzuki Hayabusa, which is secretly a Bajaj Pulsar 220 underneath

Owning a superbike is perhaps the dream of every motorcycle enthusiast in India. Sadly, only a few lucky people can turn that into reality, as superbikes are extremely expensive. The import costs and high taxes skyrocket their prices, and limited availability of parts makes maintenance and repairs a huge pain.

Some people, however, take the aftermarket approach, building a superbike (or superbike lookalike) of their own. If performance isn’t really a priority, a pretty-looking custom build is certainly an attractive option. There are plenty of motorcycle garages that take on such projects, and here, we have a custom-built Suzuki Hayabusa, which is actually a Bajaj Pulsar 220!

The video below, shared by Vampvideo, gives us a detailed walkaround of the machine, which has been built by Delhi-based Bittoo Bike Modification. The motorcycle gets blue-painted alloy wheels, with dual disc brakes at the front and a single one at the rear. It continues to get conventional telescopic forks (not USD ones), although the rest of the design faithfully follows the ‘busa.

The fairing, fuel tank, and tail section are indistinguishable from the real thing. While the taillight is the same as the original, it gets unique LED elements and blue-tinted glass. The biggest highlight of the motorcycle, however, is its paint job. This white, blue, and golden paint scheme is unique to this particular model, and is quite expensive too, at Rs. 40,000.

The bike now gets twin exhausts, with a triangular cross-section, just like on the real Hayabusa. The exhaust sound is throaty, but not too loud. No changes have been reported to the engine; the Bajaj Pulsar 220 draws power from a 220cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, capable of generating 20.4 PS and 18.55 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively.

Leaving the paint job, the cost of the rest of the modifications is reported to be Rs. 1.7 lakh. While this custom bike is quite an exquisite one, it will surely attract challans from the cops. Although minor modifications, like custom paint jobs, are legal (upon approval from local RTO), altering a bike to look like another is illegal. Riding such a bike on public roads will attract fines, in accordance with the Motor Vehicle Act of India.