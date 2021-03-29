This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Based Scrambler Is Ready For Adventure

Check out this custom-built RE Interceptor 650 scrambler, affectionately called ‘Laila’, built by Hyderabad-based Eimor Customs

In recent times, off-road and adventure-style motorcycles have been gaining a lot of popularity among enthusiasts. The Indian market does have a few offerings for such people, but many choose to take the aftermarket route instead. Here, we have a custom-built scrambler, which is one of the best ones we’ve seen yet.

This motorcycle, built by Eimor Customs, uses a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 as the base, and combines it with a few bits from RE Himalayan, along with a few aftermarket and custom parts. The front and rear suspension are sourced from a Himalayan, with YSS enhancement kits. The front wheel is a 21-inch unit while the rear is a 17-inch unit, both wire-spoked.

The bike sports Metzeler Karoo tyres on both ends, 90/90 at the front and 150/80 at the rear. The ground clearance of the motorcycle has increased, but the custom-builder has ensured that the rider’s feet can easily reach the ground. Due to the longer length of the front forks, a longer brake line had to be used. Also, to use the Interceptor’s front brake calliper on Himalayan forks, the holding bracket had to be altered.

The front fender has been taken from RE Himalayan as well. To accommodate the rear monoshock, the rear swingarm has been modified. The motorcycle’s frame has also been modified a little, at the pillion seat, and custom-made tank guards and engine guards have been added here. Other custom parts include a new seat, aluminium side panels, and a fibreglass skid plate.

The stock air filter of the Interceptor has been replaced by two K&N filters, one for each cylinder, while the exhaust is a TEC Stinger 2-1 stainless steel unit. No other changes have been reported to the 648cc parallel-twin engine. The headlamp is an aftermarket unit, but the taillight is stock. The tail-end features a jerry can mount and a tail rack, perfect for adventure touring

This modified RE Interceptor 650 also gets a custom paint job, seemingly inspired by Ducati Scrambler. The motorcycle sports “Ducati Red” paint on the frame, while the fuel tank gets Pearl White colour with a red and a silver pinstripe on each side, along with custom Royal Enfield logo, while the rest of the motorcycle gets matte black paint.