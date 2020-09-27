This Royal Enfield Continental GT Looks Old-School With An Aftermarket Sidecar

As of now, the Continental GT 650 is currently priced from Rs 2,80,677 (ex-showroom) in the Indian market, making it the flagship Royal Enfield bike on sale

There’s no denying the fact that the Continental GT 650 is probably one of the most stylish looking motorcycles that Royal Enfield currently retails. While it does pack good looks, its powertrain is also well-appreciated all around the globe. The RE Continental GT 650 is a very common motorcycle in the bike aftermarket modification scene, however, the custom job that we’re bringing today is something unusual.

Here is a Continental GT 650 that has been fitted with an aftermarket sidecar, which not only makes it a very practical vehicle, but also looks pretty neat. Sidecars date back to over a century ago, and were a very common sight in the two World Wars. Sidecars are claimed to be one of the most efficient methods to carry a passenger on a two-wheeler.

Walter Harrius from Cuxhaven, Germany is to be accredited for the beautiful job of adding a sidecar to his own Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The Duna sidecar has been painted in the same Black Magic paint scheme as the motorcycle, and features the same theme with golden stripes.

For the customisation, Harrius had to source parts from other motorcycles. The end pipes have been taken from a Triumph 1200, the wheel for the sidecar has been taken from an unnamed Harley Davidson motorcycle, and the brakes are sourced from a Yamaha motorcycle.

The sidecar also features a quilted seat finished in black and beige colour, which looks elegant. The Duna sidecar seems to be a comfy place to be in, and to be fair, it does not like an aftermarket modification at all. The customisation is neat, and the matching paint scheme further helps its case.

No changes have been made to the motorcycle’s motor. That being said, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 draws power from a 648 cc parallel twin, air-oil cooled engine that puts out 47 hp of max power at 7,250 rpm, along with 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm.