This Royal Enfield Classic 500 By Haldankar Customs Looks Classy

The custom Royal Enfield Classic 500 features a fuel tank grille and a custom rear carrier to carry additional luggage

Mumbai based Haldankar customs released a few images of their latest custom motorcycle called Encode based on Royal Enfield Classic 500. The donor bike was finished in the maroon shade while this custom motorcycle has been repainted in off white colour and features a red livery that definitely looks attractive and goes well with the overall retro theme of the motorcycle.

Talking about the changes, in particular, the motorcycle gets a custom headlamp wrapped in chrome. The handlebar features custom grips and bar end indicators with DRL. The huge 18-litre fuel tank gets a tank grille to protect it from external scratches.

Haldankar customs have retained the stock rider seat but it gets wrapped in tan leather seat cover that has added a premium feel to the custom motorcycle. However, the pillion seat, on the other hand, has been replaced by a custom carrier for carrying additional luggage (the owner can also add the pillion seat if they wish by removing the carrier).

To extract more performance out of the stock motorcycle the custom bike maker also offers an optional EFI to carburettor conversion. The Encode has been fitted with a Titanium bend-pipe wrap with gold star exhaust. To add an authentic classic feel to the motorcycle the Encode 500 gets a custom chrome battery box with a belt.

The wire-spoke wheels of the motorcycle are wrapped with Michelin Scorcher tyres on both ends that promises to provide a better grip than the stock rubbers. Like we already mentioned earlier the custom motorcycle has been painted with top quality powder coating on parts to prevent rusting while it also features quality chrome and buffing on the engine.

Apart from these cosmetic changes, there are no other major mechanical changes made to the motorcycle and it is still powered by the 499cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that promises to produce around 27 Bhp of peak power and 41 Nm of peak torque.

For your information, the customization cost for the Royal Enfield Classic Encode 500 is Rs 1.20 Lakhs while the custom bike maker will charge the owners extra if they decide to add any other additions to the custom bike.