This Royal Enfield 650 Bobber Is A Vintage-Inspired Marvel

Check out this custom Royal Enfield 650 Bobber concept bike, named ‘Old Lady’, built by Renovatio Motorworks

Royal Enfield Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650 were launched in India back in 2018. Like other Royal Enfield motorcycles, these two are great platforms for custom builds, and we’ve seen some lovely examples of modified RE 650 twins on the streets and on the internet. However, there’s one that caught our eye recently with its wild design.

This model is not an actual custom-built motorcycle, but a digitally rendered concept. The creator, Renovatio Motorworks, is hoping to offer this as a kit for Royal Enfield Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650 in the future, for owners who feel their machines need a serious makeover! It has been christened ‘Old Lady’ as a reference to the vintage-inspired design of the motorcycle.

At the front, we see a round headlamp, mounted on girder-style front forks, with a monoshock front suspension. The motorcycle sports a flat handlebar, with bar-end mirrors and bar-end turn-indicators, and it also gets a custom fuel tank with stylised ‘Renovatio’ branding on it. We also see a lowered single seat, which houses the new LED taillight just below it.

The motorcycle sports a pair of custom side panels with integrated side boxes. We also see ‘old lady’ branding on the latter, on both sides. The rear shock absorbers are stock units, but they get new mounting points. As a result, the rear shockers are inclined forward at a sharp angle.

The bike gets 17-inch wire-spoked wheels on both ends, shod with 160/60 Pirelli Diablo Rosso 2 whitewall tyres, also on both ends. There’s a beautiful golden finish on the rims, and on the air intake, rear suspension gas canisters, and brake & clutch levers as well. The engine and transmission covers have been blacked out, but the rest of the engine assembly remains chrome-finished.

The engine doesn’t seem to feature any upgrades or mods, except for a new arc-type twin exhaust system. The new exhaust pipes look extremely cool, and we’re sure they would have a really loud roar in real life. We would love to see this concept turn into reality soon, as this looks mighty impressive, like a piece of automotive art.