This Restored Land Rover Defender Is Powered By Tesla’s Electric Powertrain

The Electric Defender uses a 100 kWh battery pack from Tesla, which gives it a driving range of 220 miles, along with a 0-60 mph time of just 5 seconds

East Coast Defenders (also called E.C.D Automotive Design) of Florida, USA, is known for rebuilding old Land Rover Defender SUVs. However, the company has went a little further this time, and instead of plonking a Rover V8 engine on this car, has equipped the SUV with Tesla’s Direct Drive electric motor.

The Defender has always been praised for its off the road capabilities, and the Tesla batteries and controllers will make the car more reliable than it ever has been. E.C.D Automotive Design has teamed up with UK based drivetrain experts, Electric Classic Cars; which have been leading specialists in electric conversions of vintage cars from ’50s to the early ’80s.

The electric powertrain on this Electric Defender gives it an estimated driving range of 220 miles (354 km), thanks to its 100 kWh capacity. The battery can be fully charged up in about five hours. E.C.D Automotive Design claims that this restored Electric Defender can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 5 seconds flat.

The range of Electric Defenders will bring energy-efficient, maintenance-free electric drive systems that will help customers enjoy quiet and reliable drives. In addition, the electric powertrain adds some extra power and performance to the heritage of the Defender; which results in a rugged SUV with a clean and refined system under the hood.

The interior of this Defender has been completely revamped as well, and it features diamond-stitched seats, second-row captain chairs, a modern-day infotainment system, along with bench-type seats in the back. However, E.C.D. also offers a host of interior and exterior customisation options for customers, including bespoke seat style, stitch pattern, and interior leather colour.

On the other hand, Land Rover revealed the new-gen Defender to the world at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show last year, and was launched in the Indian market in February 2020. The SUV is available in both 3-door and 5-door body styles, and has been priced from Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).