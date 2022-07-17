This Restored 1993 Bajaj Chetak Looks Better Than Original

This restored Chetak has been modified to offer a better road presence and a clean look that makes it extremely attractive on the roads

The Bajaj Chetak is one of the most iconic names in the Indian automotive scene and was one of the most powerful and dependable scooters of its time. The Chetak first made its debut in the Indian market in 1972 but was discontinued in 2005. The scooter rivalled the scooters like the Vespa Sprint and proved to be one of the most successful two-stroke engine-powered scooters in the market.

Having said this, here is a 1993 Baja Chetak that has been restored to full glory in Kerala that you should check out. For starters, this restored Chetak 12 Volt Electronic was initially in extremely poor condition and had rust on most of the parts and components.

Just like the original iteration, this Chetak too rolls on 10-inch steel wheels that are wrapped in 100/90 tyres. This also brings us to talk about the wheel rims and the wheel hubs that have been chrome plated to suit the character of this retro scooter. The front springs too have been chrome plated to compliment the wheels.

Moving ahead, we see similar chrome plating on the protective guard rails at the front and at the rear. The body panels however have been painted to a deep blue shade that boasts a strong gloss coat. Other components like the fender linings, headlamp cowl, and ORVMs also feature the same chrome plating and look great from a distance.

What you will also notice at the front is a new stainless steel plate that has been attached to the horn grille. The floorboard now features aluminium plating with proper drain holes to avoid rusting. The spare wheel however has been moved ahead to the front glove area to free up space at the rear and to give it a clean look. Other body panels too have been worked upon to ensure that the scooter functions properly without any hassles.

For those wondering, this scooter continues to feature the same 145.5 cc, two-stroke, single-cylinder engine. This engine produced a peak power and torque output of 7.5 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 10.8 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. This engine came mated to a 4-speed gearbox and offered commendable performance.