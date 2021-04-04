This Resto-Modded Maruti Gypsy Is The Perfect Companion For Adventures

Check out this beautiful Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, which has been restored and customised by Noida-based Auto Attitudes

Maruti Gypsy is one of the most iconic vehicles in Indian automotive history. The SUV was first launched in India back in 1985, and it quickly became the vehicle of choice for many off-road enthusiasts and rally drivers, owing to its punchy engine, brilliant AWD system, and rugged nature. It was extremely popular among the police force and the army as well.

Even though the Gypsy was discontinued back in 2019 (for civilians), it continues to remain popular in the used car market. Several people buy an old one and then restore and/or customise it. Here, we have one such resto-modded Maruti Gypsy, built by Auto Attitudes, a custom car workshop in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Dubbed Project “Road Runner”, this Gypsy SUV was restored for a customer. The vehicle was initially in quite a bad shape, and a lot of work had to be done on it, including the entire bodywork, a complete engine overhaul, etc. The vehicle now features quite a lot of changes over the stock car, both to the exterior, interior, and mechanicals.

At the front end of this modified Maruti Gypsy, we see a pair of aftermarket LED headlamps. It also gets a custom front bumper, with integrated bull bars and two tow hooks. A snorkel has been added as well, to improve the water wading capacity of the vehicle. It also gets new rock-sliders, and a custom-made hard-top has been added. The SUV sports 15-inch blacked-out steel wheels, shod with Yokohama Geolander All-Terrain tyres (215/75).

The interior also features a lot of changes; the vehicle gets new seats with custom upholstery, and two forward-facing seats have been added to the rear as well. Also, the rear windows feature sliding glass, which is a nice practical touch. The design of the dashboard, steering wheel, and instrument console is the same as the original.

Other changes to the vehicle include a new power steering system, improved insulation, and new checker plates on the floor. The cost of this particular restoration and modification job was around Rs. 4.7 lakh, and it took around 4 months to complete this project.