This Rendering Takes You Closest to 5-Door Suzuki Jimny

Here’s a life-like digital rendering of the 5-door Suzuki Jimny, which is all that you need to understand what Suzuki is planning to launch in the near future

Offroad enthusiasts from across the world are waiting for the 5-door iteration of the Suzuki Jimny. The cutesy little offroader is currently sold in a 3-door format only. However, reports and potential document leaks have confirmed that the Japanese carmaker is developing a more practical version of its SUV. Well, here’s a digital rendering that takes us quite close to the production-spec model.

As earlier reports suggest, the 5-door iteration will use a different grille at the front, and a similar unit can be seen here in the rendering. The front bumper is redesigned as well. On the sides, the extended wheelbase is prominent and extra doors are also present.

The designer has intelligently worked on this rendering, as it gets a smaller front door to accommodate the rear one, along with a quarter glass. Also, alloy wheels boast of the same design as the outgoing 3-door model. Around the rear facet, changes include a set of revised LED tail lamps that makes it look fresh.

The 5-door Suzuki Jimny will perhaps be longer than the 3-door model by 300 mm, taping in at 3,850 mm. Furthermore, it will boast of increased kerb weight of 1,190 kilos. Other parameters, like the ground clearance, width and height will remain identical at 210 mm, 1,645 mm, and 1,730 mm, respectively.

Under the hood, Jimny gets a 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol motor that generates 105 PS against 138 Nm. However, the 5-door model is speculated to come with a 1.4L Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech, producing roughly 140 PS. Suzuki is likely to offer the 5-door Jimny with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic transmission, while the 4WD might come as a standard affair across the range.

The 5-door Suzuki Jimny is slated to go on sale globally by sometime next year. Its India debut is expected to be scheduled for the next year itself. Once launched, it will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and the upcoming 2021 Force Gurkha. In fact, 5-door iterations of both Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha are reported to be in development.