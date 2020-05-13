This Rendering Shows What The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Could Look Like

The 2021 Yamaha YZF R3 will likely retain the 321 cc twin-cylinder motor of the outgoing model. This engine puts out 42 PS of maximum power, and 30 Nm of peak torque

Yamaha decided against upgrading the YZF R3 to comply with the latest emission norms, and the motorcycle was discontinued from the Indian market in March this year, before the BS6 deadline. This could be accredited to the bike’s depleting popularity, as well as the growing competition in the country.

The YZF R3 globally received some updates in 2018, but the India-spec model did not get the updates. However, the bike is set to be on the receiving end of a generational update next year, and we expect that Yamaha could bring the new and updated bike back to the country. Here is a rendering of what the upcoming 2021 Yamaha YZF R3 could end up looking like –

Inspiration for the bike’s design seems to be taken from the R1 and R6 superbikes. The front-end looks sleeker and more futuristic than before. It gets slim LED DRLs, along with LED projector lamps. The turn signals have been integrated on the rear-view mirrors. The rear cowl has an aerodynamic design, which not only looks good, but also helps reduce the drag. The fairing, exhaust, foot pegs, alloy wheels and the rear fender seem to carried over from the current-gen R3.

Powering the bike will likely be the same 321 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC inline, twin-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The said powertrain puts out 42 PS of maximum power along with 30 Nm of peak torque. The suspension duties will also likely be continued to be taken care of by an inverted fork up front, and a monocross shock setup at the rear.

In the Indian market, the Yamaha YZF R3 used to rival the likes of the KTM RC 390, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 300. If the new-gen model is brought to the country next year, it will retain its rivalry with these two fully-faired sports bikes.