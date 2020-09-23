This Rendered Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Active Looks Like A Mini Creta

The next-gen Hyundai i20 is expected to borrow Venue’s 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrains

The Hyundai i20 Active was a more rugged crossover version of the pre-facelift version of the current-gen Elite i20, which was launched in India in March 2015. As compared to the regular i20, the first-gen i20 Active featured additions like front, rear and side plastic cladding, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, aluminum pedals and a fuel lid cover to make the car appear more macho.

However, Hyundai did not upgrade the i20 Active to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and hence, the sub-4m crossover was discontinued from the market earlier this year. Now that the launch of the new-gen i20 nears, KDesign has created a rendering of what the next-gen i20 Active could end up looking like, take a look –

The rear-end of the i20 Active has been imagined, and it gets the same wraparound Z-shaped LED tail lamps that the upcoming new-gen i20 does. The tail lamps are connected together with the help of an LED bar running across the tailgate. Unlike the two-tone boot lid of the 2020 i20, this rendered car sports a completely black unit.

The biggest change made to this rendering is the fact that the car is much higher off the ground as compared to the regular new-gen i20. The car sports a new rear skid plate, as well as plastic cladding all around the body. In addition, the rendered car gets new muscular alloy wheels.

As a matter of fact, the lower half of the car seems to have been directly borrowed from the first-gen Hyundai Creta, including the 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, as well as the rear skid plate and reflectors. However, it is yet to be seen if Hyundai will introduce the crossover version of the soon-to-be-launched new-gen i20.

Hyundai is expected to launch the third-gen i20 in India by the end of this year, and the updated hatch will retain its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo as well as the Honda Jazz.