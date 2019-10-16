This Red Hot Modified Hyundai i20 Elite Has A Sinister Look

The car has not only been lowered, but can be seen sporting a new paint job, a ceramic coat, new bumpers, skirts and new alloy wheels

Even though the Hyundai Elite i20 is not specifically known for its performance, however not many people can deny that the hatch is indeed a good looker. If accessorized the right way, it can turn out to look like a hot hatch!

Here is a modified Elite i20 in bright red colour, a different shade from the Red Passion OEM colour. The car is parked inside the Ceramic Pro Kochi outlet, and is shining bright like a diamond. Yes, lighting is playing a good roll in that, but it’s majorly down to the car care treatment done for the car by the employees at Ceramic Pro.

It does not stop here! Side skirts have been added to the car, in addition to the front and rear bumper add-ons. The roof, the front grille and the ORVMs all have been blacked out. All the chrome treatment on the car, including the Hyundai logo at the front has been blacked out. A set of sporty diamond-cut alloy wheels completes the look. The most noteworthy change however, is the lowered suspension of the car, which gives it a low-rider look.

Hyundai is in works of a new model of the i20 for the Indian market. The sub-4m hatchback will feature new sporty exteriors, Hyundai’s cascading grille up front apart from other changes. Hyundai is expected to up the ante with a host of first-in-class features, like it usually does. Hyundai could also debut the next-gen Hyundai i20 at the Auto Expo next year.

The next-generation i20 will be offered with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. It is likely that Hyundai will borrow Kia Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel unit for the i20, albeit in a detuned state. An introduction of the Venue’s 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, paired to a 7-speed DCT is also expected with the next-gen Hyundai i20.

Currently, the 1.2-litre petrol engine of the i20 is rated at 83PS/115Nm, and comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or an optional CVT. The 1.4-litre diesel unit on offer makes 90PS/220Nm, and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The Hyundai i20 rivals against the likes of other premium sub-compact hatchbacks including the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza.