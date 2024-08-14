This Range Rover Gets Huge Price Cut As Production Starts In India

The Range Rover Sport is now locally manufactured exclusively for India at the Chakan facility near Pune

Range Rover has announced the commencement of deliveries for the locally made Range Rover Sport in India. The new Range Rover Sport is available with two powertrain options: a 3.0L petrol engine in the Dynamic SE variant, producing 400 hp of power and 550 Nm of torque, and a 3.0L diesel engine in the Dynamic SE variant, delivering 350 hp of power and 700 Nm of torque.

The made-in-India Range Rover Sport is priced at Rs. 1.40 crore (ex-showroom) and is built on the MLA-Flex platform. In 2011, JLR entered into a contract manufacturing agreement to establish a production line for its vehicles at Tata Motors’ plant in Pune. The Freelander was the first vehicle to be produced locally under this arrangement.

Since then, the Pune facility has maintained a high standard of production, consistently manufacturing vehicles that meet global quality standards. The flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have been added to the list of vehicles assembled in India. This local assembly has significantly reduced their prices, making them more accessible in the Indian market.

Speaking on the start of deliveries, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “It’s a significant milestone as we begin the deliveries of the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport. With this, the complete Range Rover portfolio is now made In India and the local manufacturing footprint expands to six vehicles in the portfolio. This is a testament to our commitment to the Indian market and our continuous endeavour to offer world class luxury vehicles for the most discerning of clients.”

The Range Rover Sport is brought into the country via CKD route and assembled in Chakan near Pune. Thus, its prices have dropped by Rs. 29 lakh. The Range Rover series in India also comprises the Range Rover Velar, which is priced from Rs. 87.90 lakh and the Range Rover Evoque carrying a starting price of Rs. 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The equipment list of the Range Rover Sport comprises dynamic and pre-emptive sir suspension and adaptive off-road cruise control, new digital LED headlights featuring adaptive front lighting, new low speed manoeuvring lights, Pivi Pro infotainment featuring a high resolution floating 13.1-inch haptic touchscreen positioned at the centre, Cabin Air Purification Pro and so on.